Cricket betting tips: IPL – Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru preview and best bets

Richard Mann previews the IPL Eliminator on Wednesday, when Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad
2pts Rajasthan Royals to beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 11/10 (General)
In a remarkable turnaround, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are general 8/11 shots to beat RAJASTHAN ROYALS in the IPL Eliminator in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, 3pm UK time.
I say remarkable turnaround because only a few weeks ago, RCB needed to win all their remaining six fixtures, and significantly boost their Net Run Rate, just to have a chance of making the play-offs.
Victory over last year’s champions, Chennai Super Kings on Saturday completed the great escape and here we are, with IPL glory very much still on the table.
As for the Royals, it wasn’t so long ago that they were tournament favourites, sitting pretty at the top of the league table with points in the bank and a healthy jump on the chasing pack.
Four consecutive defeats later and they missed out on a priceless top two finishing position in the league table, meaning their path to the final is now much tougher.
This isn’t the first time this has happened to the Royals, either. Only last year, the Double RRs failed to even make the playoffs after tanking a similarly strong position in the regular season – and it’s easy enough to draw the conclusion that there is a soft underbelly to this side.
Add to the fact that Jos Buttler has returned home to prepare for England’s T20 World Cup defence, and that RCB would appear to have built up a great deal of momentum in recent weeks, and plenty will be dissuaded from keeping faith with the Royals.
However, things are rarely that straightforward and a quick glance at the two teams, and a deeper look at the numbers, with the ball especially, tells you that the Royals still boast a very strong, well-balanced line-up that has far more bases covered than RCB.
They have four bowlers in their likely starting XI that have taken 10 or more wickets this season, along with Ravi Ashwin who has only conceded 8.61 runs per over in 13 matches, while RCB only have two with 10 scalps more.
The Royals have two world-class spinners in Ashwin and Yuzi Chahal, and Trent Boult opening the bowling, while RCB’s best bowler this year has been Yash Dayal. Mohammed Siraj has found his groove more recently, but he was axed for poor form not so long ago.
The batting, led by the tournament’s leading runscorer, Virat Kohli means RCB are always to be respected, and Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green have come good, too.
But don’t underestimate how well Riyan Parag has played for his 531 runs from number four this season, or the 504 runs captain Sanju Samson has amassed. Though a touch inconsistent, Yashasvi Jaiswal is a tremendous opening batsman, while there is an abundance of finishing power down the order.
If the Royals can gather themselves after a rocky run, and there is enough proven, international experience in that squad to suggest they really should, I have them as the stronger outfit.
Crucially, in a season dominated by the bat, their far superior bowling provides them with a clear edge.
At the prices, 11/10 at the time of writing, the Royals have to be the play.
Preview published at 1340 BST on 20/05/24
