Cricket betting tips: IPL – Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru preview and best bets

In a remarkable turnaround, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are general 8/11 shots to beat RAJASTHAN ROYALS in the IPL Eliminator in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, 3pm UK time.

I say remarkable turnaround because only a few weeks ago, RCB needed to win all their remaining six fixtures, and significantly boost their Net Run Rate, just to have a chance of making the play-offs.

Victory over last year’s champions, Chennai Super Kings on Saturday completed the great escape and here we are, with IPL glory very much still on the table.

As for the Royals, it wasn’t so long ago that they were tournament favourites, sitting pretty at the top of the league table with points in the bank and a healthy jump on the chasing pack.

Four consecutive defeats later and they missed out on a priceless top two finishing position in the league table, meaning their path to the final is now much tougher.

This isn’t the first time this has happened to the Royals, either. Only last year, the Double RRs failed to even make the playoffs after tanking a similarly strong position in the regular season – and it’s easy enough to draw the conclusion that there is a soft underbelly to this side.