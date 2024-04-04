Cricket betting tips: IPL – Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru preview and best bets

The market doesn’t appear to have been paying attention when it comes to Saturday’s action in the IPL, with RAJASTHAN ROYALS rating a good bet to beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The Royals are a perfect three from three so far this season, Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal leading from the front with the ball in a bowling attack that might just be the best in the competition.

The batting has done its job, too, that without any significant contributions from gun opening pair Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal. When that happens, this has the makings of a very good side.

The cautious among us would point to the fact that the Royals started brilliantly last year before imploding badly and not even qualifying for the playoffs.

Nevertheless, I don’t see their good run stopping just yet, not against an RCB team that has lost three of their first four matches this term and continue to be plagued by problems of old.

As ever, the bowling lacks depth and variety, down in the main to the fact that so much of the player budget has been spent on big-name batsmen who just aren’t scoring quickly or big enough.

Virat Kohli has started well, for all a strike-rate of 140.97 has still drawn some criticism. Perhaps that’s fair when considering that he has just played three matches in a row on a traditionally flat pitch at home.