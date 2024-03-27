Cricket betting tips: IPL – Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals preview and best bets

Richard Mann has bets ranging from 22/1 to 11/4 when Rajasthan Royals host Delhi Capitals in the IPL on Thursday.

Two bets make the staking plan when Rajasthan Royals host Delhi Capitals in the IPL on Thursday, starting at 2:00pm UK time. England fans will be familiar with the exploits of YASHASVI JAISWAL, who enjoyed a prolific Test series for India against England only recently, amassing 712 runs across five matches at an average of 89.00. The dashing left-hander enjoyed a similarly fruitful time of it in this competition last year, notching a hundred and five half-centuries in a campaign that saw him average 48.08.

Two bets make the staking plan when Rajasthan Royals host Delhi Capitals in the IPL on Thursday, starting at 2:00pm UK time. England fans will be familiar with the exploits of YASHASVI JAISWAL, who enjoyed a prolific Test series for India against England only recently, amassing 712 runs across five matches at an average of 89.00. The dashing left-hander enjoyed a similarly fruitful time of it in this competition last year, notching a hundred and five half-centuries in a campaign that saw him average 48.08.

A promising 24 (12 balls) in Royals' season opener against Lucknow Super Giants was cut short just as Jaiswal was about to take charge, but his game is patently still in very good order and I want to be with him against a depleted Capitals attack. I'm not keen on the Capitals this year, particularly with injury doubts over pace spearhead Anrich Nortje and now Ishant Sharma, and the Royals top order could be able to make hay here. Runs for Sanju Samson from number three in the first game puts him firmly in the mix, and I would prefer him over Jos Buttler who for my money looked scratchy on Sunday. Nevertheless, opening the innings, it's hard to get away from the claims of the world-class Jaiswal, with anything in the region of 5/2 for top Royals batsman worth taking. Start Sports are currently dangling the carrot by offering 11/4. At the opposite end of the spectrum, I'm going to chance AXAR PATEL in the top Delhi Capitals batsman market at 22/1. David Warner aside, the Capitals batting was a sorry state of affairs last season and having found themselves on 71-1 against Punjab Kings on Saturday, they consistently lost wickets and were at one stage reduced 111-5.

Axar Patel is no mug with the bat

The market was eventually won with 32 not out from impact substitute Abishek Porel, but the innings was littered with starts, with Axar himself striking 21 from only 13 balls at number seven. He was actually run out with 2.5 overs remaining, and on what we saw, it's fair to assume he would have gone very close to winning without that mishap. The plucky all-rounder who had a good season with the bat last term – finishing second to Warner with 283 runs across the campaign – has four Test fifties to his name, so can clearly bat. Furthermore, if Trent Boult continues to do damage with the new ball for the Royals, that could easily open up the Capitals innings, meaning someone like Axar could be well placed at six or seven to perform a rescue act. I'm happy to take a chance at 22/1. Preview published at 1300 GMT on 27/03/24