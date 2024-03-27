Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
cricket icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Yashasvi Jaiswal is a star in the making
Yashasvi Jaiswal is a star in the making

Cricket betting tips: IPL – Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals preview and best bets

By Richard Mann
13:06 · WED March 27, 2024

Richard Mann has bets ranging from 22/1 to 11/4 when Rajasthan Royals host Delhi Capitals in the IPL on Thursday.

Cricket betting tips: Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals

2pts Yashasvi Jaiswal top Rajasthan Royals batsman at 11/4 (Star Sports)

1pt Axar Patel top Delhi Capitals batsman at 22/1 (bet365, Vbet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Two bets make the staking plan when Rajasthan Royals host Delhi Capitals in the IPL on Thursday, starting at 2:00pm UK time.

England fans will be familiar with the exploits of YASHASVI JAISWAL, who enjoyed a prolific Test series for India against England only recently, amassing 712 runs across five matches at an average of 89.00.

The dashing left-hander enjoyed a similarly fruitful time of it in this competition last year, notching a hundred and five half-centuries in a campaign that saw him average 48.08.

Sky Bet offer

A promising 24 (12 balls) in Royals’ season opener against Lucknow Super Giants was cut short just as Jaiswal was about to take charge, but his game is patently still in very good order and I want to be with him against a depleted Capitals attack.

I’m not keen on the Capitals this year, particularly with injury doubts over pace spearhead Anrich Nortje and now Ishant Sharma, and the Royals top order could be able to make hay here.

Runs for Sanju Samson from number three in the first game puts him firmly in the mix, and I would prefer him over Jos Buttler who for my money looked scratchy on Sunday.

Nevertheless, opening the innings, it's hard to get away from the claims of the world-class Jaiswal, with anything in the region of 5/2 for top Royals batsman worth taking. Start Sports are currently dangling the carrot by offering 11/4.

CLICK HERE to back Jaiswal with Sky Bet

At the opposite end of the spectrum, I’m going to chance AXAR PATEL in the top Delhi Capitals batsman market at 22/1.

David Warner aside, the Capitals batting was a sorry state of affairs last season and having found themselves on 71-1 against Punjab Kings on Saturday, they consistently lost wickets and were at one stage reduced 111-5.

Axar Patel is no mug with the bat
Axar Patel is no mug with the bat

The market was eventually won with 32 not out from impact substitute Abishek Porel, but the innings was littered with starts, with Axar himself striking 21 from only 13 balls at number seven.

He was actually run out with 2.5 overs remaining, and on what we saw, it’s fair to assume he would have gone very close to winning without that mishap.

The plucky all-rounder who had a good season with the bat last term – finishing second to Warner with 283 runs across the campaign – has four Test fifties to his name, so can clearly bat.

Furthermore, if Trent Boult continues to do damage with the new ball for the Royals, that could easily open up the Capitals innings, meaning someone like Axar could be well placed at six or seven to perform a rescue act.

I’m happy to take a chance at 22/1.

CLICK HERE to back Axar with Sky Bet

Preview published at 1300 GMT on 27/03/24

Related links

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....
Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo