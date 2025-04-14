Cricket betting tips: IPL Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders preview and best bets

Punjab Kings once again demonstrated their batting power by blasting 245-6 in Hyderabad on Saturday, their third 200+ score of the season already, and second over 240.

They get another crack when hosting Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday, 3pm, UK time, and their big-hitting guests should ensure there are plenty of fireworks to enjoy again.

KKR, the reigning champions, don’t look quite as strong this year, but they are on the improve and have now registered three wins from six matches, including a thumping victory over Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

KKR only know how to play one way, with Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock setting the tone at the top of the order and the rest of the batting maintaining an all-out-attack approach that is extremely dangerous.