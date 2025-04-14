Cricket betting tips: IPL Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders preview and best bets

Richard Mann has tipped IPL winners at 11/10, 7/1, 9/4 and 2/1 in recent days – check out his preview of Tuesday's action here.
Cricket betting tips: Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders
1pt Both teams to score 190+ runs at 5/2 (Sky Bet)
1pt Both teams to score 200+ runs at 9/2 (Sky Bet)
Punjab Kings once again demonstrated their batting power by blasting 245-6 in Hyderabad on Saturday, their third 200+ score of the season already, and second over 240.
They get another crack when hosting Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday, 3pm, UK time, and their big-hitting guests should ensure there are plenty of fireworks to enjoy again.
KKR, the reigning champions, don’t look quite as strong this year, but they are on the improve and have now registered three wins from six matches, including a thumping victory over Chennai Super Kings on Friday.
KKR only know how to play one way, with Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock setting the tone at the top of the order and the rest of the batting maintaining an all-out-attack approach that is extremely dangerous.
It won’t always work, as was the case when they were rolled out cheaply by Mumbai Indians, but KKR posted 234-7 in a losing cause against Lucknow Super Giants a week ago, 200-6 in their easy win over Sunrisers, and have also completed a couple of swift run chases.
The hosts also boast batting power in abundance, and depth, headed by Priyansh Arya who struck a magnificent century against CSK, the red-hot Shreyas Iyer and Australians Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell.
With the venue in Mullanpur looking full of runs this term, as evidenced by 200 being crossed three times in only four innings, everything points to another high-scoring contest.
Both teams to score 180+ runs looks solid enough at 6/4, but I think we can squeeze more out of this one, and I’ll be splitting stakes on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 190+ RUNS at 5/2, and BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 200+ RUNS at 9/2 – both with Sky Bet.
Preview published at 1250 BST on 14/04/25
