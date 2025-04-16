Menu icon
No joy for Rohit Sharma this season
No joy for Rohit Sharma this season

Cricket betting tips: IPL Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad preview and best bets

By Richard Mann
Cricket
Wed April 16, 2025 · 3h ago

Richard Mann runs the rule over Thursday's action from the IPL, where Mumbai Indians take on big-hitting Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Cricket betting tips: IPL

No recommended bet

It’s Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad from the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, 3pm, UK time.

Both sides are currently towards the bottom of the league table having lost four of their six fixtures thus far, though both should be buoyed by recent victories.

Mumbai’s win at Delhi Capitals was significant for a couple of reasons. Firstly because their hosts were top of the table going into that game, and secondly because their heist with the ball having at one stage looked dead and buried will surely give them plenty of confidence.

As for Sunrisers, they bounced back to form by chasing down 246 in only 18.3 overs against Punjab Kings on Saturday, as Abhishek Sharma blasted 141 from only 55 balls. Yes, those numbers are correct.

The Wankhede is renowned for runs, so these two big-hitting outfits might well put on a show, but I remain cautious.

Sunrisers have switched from the sublime to the ridiculous all season, also smashing 286 against Rajasthan Royals but then getting bowled out for only 120 at Eden Gardens. They only managed 152-8 at home to Gujarat Titans.

Mumbai are no better, and it’s hard to ascertain a clear strategy or plan from them. Rohit Sharma’s form remains a big concern, too.

Don’t be surprised if this turns out to be a lower-scoring contest than the odds are predicting, and I’m certainly not brave enough to take 5/2 about both teams scoring 200+ runs.

In fact, there is generally something there for the bowlers with the new ball at the Wankhede, so crack seamers Trent Boult and Mohammed Shami could impact the game in the powerplay.

Published at 1315 BST on 16/04/25

