Cricket betting tips: IPL – Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals preview and best bets

Cricket tipster Richard Mann fancies big runs when Mumbai Indians host Delhi Capitals in the IPL on Sunday morning.
2pts Both Teams To Score 180 Runs at 9/4 (Sky Bet)
Mumbai Indians certainly need a boost, and that could be forthcoming when they welcome Delhi Capitals to the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, 11:00am UK time.
The return to full fitness of Suryakumar Yadav could hardly come at a better time, with Mumbai currently rooted to the bottom of the points table having lost all three all matches this season.
There really hasn’t been much to cheer about for Mumbai, but a spirited effort when trying to chase down 278 against Sunrisers Hyderabad saw them finish on 246-5 to at least demonstrate just what the batting is capable of.
Yadav, having scored 605 runs at a strike-rate 181.14 last year, remains Mumbai's main man with bat, and indeed India’s, and he produced a brilliant, 56-ball century in his last competitive appearance against South Africa in December.
His return will clearly be a big fillip to Mumbai who need wins fast, not just because of the runs he will score, but also the confidence his presence will breed through to the rest of the batting line-up.
The other big area of concern for Mumbai this year has been the bowling, with that car crash against SRH highlighting the over-reliance on Jasprit Bumrah. Get through Bumrah and there are runs to be made against this Mumbai side.
That will please Delhi whose bowling has been a problem for them, too. They conceded 272-7 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, and 185-5 against Rajasthan Royals earlier in the competition.
Delhi’s batting has at least been a little better – if not bombproof – with David Warner among the runs again, Rishabh Pant working his way back into the groove following a lengthy layoff, and some handy finishes from the lower order.
Delhi managed 173-5 in a losing cause against a fine Royals attack, 174-9 against Punjab Kings, 191-5 against champions Chennai Super Kings and then 166 all out in 17.2 overs when battling an improbable required run rate against KKR.
All of the above suggests both teams are capable of big runs on Sunday, particularly on this ground which treated fans to some huge scores in IPL2023. In seven matches here last term, there were eight scores of 200 or more, along with totals of 199 and 191, and two in the 180s.
This is a ground for runs, so I’m not too worried about Mumbai’s poor showing with the bat in their first home game of the season on Monday, and I fully expect them and their guests to get back on track with the bat.
As such, I’ll be backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 180+ RUNS with Sky Bet at 9/4.
Preview published at 1125 BST on 05/04/24
