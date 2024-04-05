Cricket betting tips: IPL – Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals preview and best bets

Mumbai Indians certainly need a boost, and that could be forthcoming when they welcome Delhi Capitals to the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, 11:00am UK time.

The return to full fitness of Suryakumar Yadav could hardly come at a better time, with Mumbai currently rooted to the bottom of the points table having lost all three all matches this season.

There really hasn’t been much to cheer about for Mumbai, but a spirited effort when trying to chase down 278 against Sunrisers Hyderabad saw them finish on 246-5 to at least demonstrate just what the batting is capable of.

Yadav, having scored 605 runs at a strike-rate 181.14 last year, remains Mumbai's main man with bat, and indeed India’s, and he produced a brilliant, 56-ball century in his last competitive appearance against South Africa in December.

His return will clearly be a big fillip to Mumbai who need wins fast, not just because of the runs he will score, but also the confidence his presence will breed through to the rest of the batting line-up.

The other big area of concern for Mumbai this year has been the bowling, with that car crash against SRH highlighting the over-reliance on Jasprit Bumrah. Get through Bumrah and there are runs to be made against this Mumbai side.