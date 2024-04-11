Cricket betting tips: IPL – Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals preview and best bets

Richard Mann previews Friday's action from the IPL, where Lucknow Super Giants host strugglers Delhi Capitals.

Cricket betting tips: Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals 1pt Marcus Stoinis to be Man of the Match at 14/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

In winning their last three matches in good style, Lucknow Super Giants have the look of genuine IPL title contenders, and they are fancied to keep that run going when hosting struggling Delhi Capitals at home on Friday, 3:00pm UK time. As short as 4/7 to win the game, I can leave the hosts alone, instead preferring to focus on the Man of the Match market. It's hard to get away from old friend MARCUS STOINIS (14/1) whose form continues to take an upward trajectory, having posted scores of 3, 19, 24 and 58 in his four appearances so far this term. That 24 came from only 15 balls when Stoinis looked particularly dangerous against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and he then played brilliantly for his subsequent half-century against Gujarat Titans, top scoring in the game and only missing out on Man of the Match honours because of the exploits of LSG’s bowlers.

I’ve felt for a while that Stoinis has been working his way back to the sort of form that saw him finish last year’s competition as LGS’s leading runscorer with 408 runs, as well as winning the Man of the Market three times from only 15 games. CLICK HERE to back Stoinis with Sky Bet With LSG fancied to win on Friday, I came close to adding Krunal Pandya to the staking plan following wickets in his last outing, but he isn’t generally a big wicket-taker, and his very handy batting hasn’t been required too much this term. If there is one area where LSG have struggled, that’s against right-arm off-spin, with Glenn Maxwell winning the top RCB bowler market earlier this season, and Moeen Ali filling his boots twice when LSG and Chennai Super Kings played LSG last year, winning the Man of the Match award in the first meeting before rain denied him a second win in the return fixture. That led me to Delhi’s Lalit Yadav on a pitch that does usually spin, but he only bowled a solitary over for 15 runs against Mumbai Indians at the weekend and I’m not sure he’ll get another game here. Though proving very expensive, Anrich Nortje is still taking wickets – five in his last two outings – and the South African paceman therefore appeals as the obvious choice in the top Delhi bowler market, but conditions might not be ideal for him on Sunday, so I’ll take a pull there. It might be worth keeping an eye on the team news and possibly betting the aforementioned Yadav in-play at big prices were he to be granted a stay of execution, but for now I’ll go solo with Stoinis. Preview published at 1100 BST on 11/04/24