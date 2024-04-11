Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
cricket icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Marcus Stoinis is backed for Man of the Match honours
Marcus Stoinis is backed for Man of the Match honours

Cricket betting tips: IPL – Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals preview and best bets

By Richard Mann
11:05 · THU April 11, 2024

Richard Mann previews Friday's action from the IPL, where Lucknow Super Giants host strugglers Delhi Capitals.

Cricket betting tips: Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals

1pt Marcus Stoinis to be Man of the Match at 14/1 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

In winning their last three matches in good style, Lucknow Super Giants have the look of genuine IPL title contenders, and they are fancied to keep that run going when hosting struggling Delhi Capitals at home on Friday, 3:00pm UK time.

As short as 4/7 to win the game, I can leave the hosts alone, instead preferring to focus on the Man of the Match market.

It's hard to get away from old friend MARCUS STOINIS (14/1) whose form continues to take an upward trajectory, having posted scores of 3, 19, 24 and 58 in his four appearances so far this term.

That 24 came from only 15 balls when Stoinis looked particularly dangerous against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and he then played brilliantly for his subsequent half-century against Gujarat Titans, top scoring in the game and only missing out on Man of the Match honours because of the exploits of LSG’s bowlers.

Sky Bet offer

I’ve felt for a while that Stoinis has been working his way back to the sort of form that saw him finish last year’s competition as LGS’s leading runscorer with 408 runs, as well as winning the Man of the Market three times from only 15 games.

CLICK HERE to back Stoinis with Sky Bet

With LSG fancied to win on Friday, I came close to adding Krunal Pandya to the staking plan following wickets in his last outing, but he isn’t generally a big wicket-taker, and his very handy batting hasn’t been required too much this term.

If there is one area where LSG have struggled, that’s against right-arm off-spin, with Glenn Maxwell winning the top RCB bowler market earlier this season, and Moeen Ali filling his boots twice when LSG and Chennai Super Kings played LSG last year, winning the Man of the Match award in the first meeting before rain denied him a second win in the return fixture.

That led me to Delhi’s Lalit Yadav on a pitch that does usually spin, but he only bowled a solitary over for 15 runs against Mumbai Indians at the weekend and I’m not sure he’ll get another game here.

Though proving very expensive, Anrich Nortje is still taking wickets – five in his last two outings – and the South African paceman therefore appeals as the obvious choice in the top Delhi bowler market, but conditions might not be ideal for him on Sunday, so I’ll take a pull there.

It might be worth keeping an eye on the team news and possibly betting the aforementioned Yadav in-play at big prices were he to be granted a stay of execution, but for now I’ll go solo with Stoinis.

Preview published at 1100 BST on 11/04/24

Related links

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....
Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo