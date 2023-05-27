Richard Mann has a strong view on this year's IPL final which takes place in Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon – read his full preview here.

GUJARAT TITANS have been the standout team in IPL 2023 and can claim back-to-back titles with victory over Chennai Super Kings in Sunday’s final in Ahmedabad. Though in their maiden IPL season, the Titans stormed to glory 12 months ago, the job finished with a ruthless display against Rajasthan Royals in the final, and they have continued to dominate in another impressive campaign. In once again finishing top of the league table, the Titans set up a meeting with CSK in the Qualifiers and though falling short when losing a crucial toss and forced to bat second on a wearing pitch in Chennai, they have much more in their favour back in Ahmedabad. CSK set for different test in Ahmedabad The Eliminator was the perfect storm for CSK. In winning the toss on their home ground, on a pitch that has historically played low and slow, they were able to hustle their way to a very good score in the conditions of 172, before their battery of spinners did the rest. It was textbook CSK on their own turf in a match played very much on their terms.

But as Friday’s Eliminator showed, when the Titans posted 233-3 batting first, Ahmedabad is a completely different proposition, one that dictates the game is played differently and thus requires tools the Titans possess in spades. In Shubman Gill, the Titans have in their ranks the best opening batsman in the competition, scorer of three hundreds in his last four innings and now the leading runscorer in the tournament. Add Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar and David Miller to the mix, and the batting has all bases covered with the perfect mix of poise, power and experience. That’s borne out by the fact the Titans have breached 200 four times this season, all coming at Ahmedabad where their record is unsurprisingly strong. Given what we know about this ground, I’m expecting another good surface to bat on which is full of runs, and I’m not sure CSK can live with the Titans in that scenario. Star performers can take Titans to title Aside from Gill topping the runs list, the Titans currently boast the three leading wicket-takers this season, with Mohammed Shami (27) currently leading Rashid Khan (26) and Mohit Sharma (24). With Shami doing the damage with the new ball, Rashid weaving his magic in the middle overs and Mohit proving a revelation at the death, this is a team with few weaknesses. CLICK HERE to back Gujarat Titans to win with Sky Bet The obvious riposte to that is that CSK got the better of the Titans in the Qualifier, but as I’ve already explained, that match was played in vastly different conditions and it’s worth noting that when these two sides met at Ahmedabad earlier in the season, the Titans ran out five-wicket victors.

That’s not to discount CSK who are IPL giants and four-time winners of this competition. Their opening pair of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad is outstanding, while Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube have provided quality and aggression in the middle order. That spin attack is to be respected on any surface, as is Deepak Chahar with the new ball and Matheesha Pathirana at the death. Plucky CSK no pushovers But the experience and know-how advantage CSK seemingly hold over just about every other side in the competition when it comes to play-offs and finals just doesn't apply against the Titans who have looked born winners ever since the franchise was established. And with the Titans just looking that bit stronger from top to bottom, both in terms of match-winners and better balance throughout, they should be hard to beat on their home ground that suits their cricket so well. As such, 10/11 makes plenty of appeal about the Titans. CLICK HERE to back both teams to score 180+ match runs with Sky Bet CSK won’t go down without a fight, though, and with good batting conditions again expected on this ground, I’m keen to add BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 180+ RUNS to the staking plan at 15/8, and the TITANS TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 180+ RUNS at 9/2. CLICK HERE to back Titans to win and both teams to score 180+ match runs with Sky Bet Preview posted at 1545 BST on 27/05/2023