Marcus Stoinis goes bang
Cricket betting tips: IPL – Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants preview and best bets

By Richard Mann
11:20 · MON May 13, 2024

Richard Mann bagged an 11/2 winner in the IPL on Sunday – check out his preview of Tuesday's match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants here.

Cricket betting tips: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants

1pt Marcus Stoinis Man of the Match at 10/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)

Last week was a good one for Australians at the IPL – and MARCUS STOINIS can continue that trend and play a leading role against his old club, Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

I've spent much of the season banging the drum about Lucknow Super Giants poster boy, Stoinis as a strong option in the Man of the Match market, initially on the Cricket Only...Bettor podcast and a few times on these pages subsequently, with no joy.

Alas, while I was getting Frostbite on a short break on the East Coast, Stoinis came good, winning the Man of the Match award twice thanks to a brilliant match-winning 124 not out against Chennai Super Kings and then a rapid 62 against Mumbai Indians following a strong display with the ball.

Stoinis is doing more bowling now as these Indian pitches begin to wear after their heavy workload in the last few months, but it's his batting that we are really betting on and his form is impressive, 355 runs and counting for the season already at a healthy strike-rate of 151.70.

Batting in the top four and the responsibility that brings has really helped the muscular right-hander and this franchise deserve plenty of credit for that, Stoinis having generally been used as a finisher elsewhere, including for Australia.

Stoinis won the Man of the Match gong three times from 15 matches last season – a ridiculous strike-rate for this market – and though he has copped twice already this term, his recent form and the fact I'd prefer LSG over Delhi here means I'm happy to have a small dart at 10/1.

Keep an eye out for teammate Ayush Badoni who has been batting too low to warrant a bet at this stage, but is a terrific young player who has made a couple of classy half-centuries already this term.

With two fifties in his last five innings, there is a case to be made for Axar Patel for top Delhi batsman at 12/1, but he was going off even bigger than that earlier in the season.

With David Warner fit again, Jake Fraser-McGurk taking the competition by storm and Shai Hope displaying shoots of promise of late, I'm happy to sit this one out.

Kuldeep Yadav is the obvious choice in the top Delhi bowler market, but his recent strike-rate doesn't really back up that argument, so this is another watching brief for me.

I'll go solo with Stoinis in the hope he can continue the impressive exploits of Australia's cricketers at this year's IPL.

Preview published at 1115 BST on 13/05/24

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

