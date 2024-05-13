Cricket betting tips: IPL – Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants preview and best bets

Last week was a good one for Australians at the IPL – and MARCUS STOINIS can continue that trend and play a leading role against his old club, Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

I've spent much of the season banging the drum about Lucknow Super Giants poster boy, Stoinis as a strong option in the Man of the Match market, initially on the Cricket Only...Bettor podcast and a few times on these pages subsequently, with no joy.

Alas, while I was getting Frostbite on a short break on the East Coast, Stoinis came good, winning the Man of the Match award twice thanks to a brilliant match-winning 124 not out against Chennai Super Kings and then a rapid 62 against Mumbai Indians following a strong display with the ball.

Stoinis is doing more bowling now as these Indian pitches begin to wear after their heavy workload in the last few months, but it's his batting that we are really betting on and his form is impressive, 355 runs and counting for the season already at a healthy strike-rate of 151.70.

Batting in the top four and the responsibility that brings has really helped the muscular right-hander and this franchise deserve plenty of credit for that, Stoinis having generally been used as a finisher elsewhere, including for Australia.