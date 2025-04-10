Cricket betting tips: IPL Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders preview and best bets

Richard Mann previews Friday's action from the IPL, where Chennai Super Kings host champions Kolkata Knight Riders.
Cricket betting tips: Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders
1pt No fifty in the match at 7/1 (bet365)
The running theme of IPL 2025 has been big runs, or at least the allure of big runs, which has sometimes meant teams have fallen well short of par in the pursuit of boundaries and those high scores.
But one venue where that hasn’t been the case is Chennai, where 200 has yet to be crossed in three matches this term, and where chasing in particular has been very hard work.
That is generally the norm on this ground, where spin and low bounce tend to take effect as the matches go on, and history tells us that this will only get worse as the season progresses.
This is the fourth game of the campaign in Chennai. Last term, the third game of the season played on this ground saw Kolkata Knight Riders restricted to 137-9 batting first.
KKR return to Chennai this season a much weaker outfit, too – they went on to win the title last year – and their limitations this term centre around the batting which is missing a couple of key components from that successful campaign.
But CSK are arguably in worse shape going into this clash, which will start at 3pm, UK time, having now lost their last four matches since winning on the opening weekend.
Their strong spin attack will always be a handful at home, but the batting unit has continually come up short, particularly when conditions have been as challenging as they have in their home games.
CSK haven’t scored 160 or more at home this season, and with the suspicion that the pitch in Chennai is the kryptonite to KKR’s ultra-aggressive XI which is much happier feasting on a road at Eden Gardens, I don’t expect a high-scoring encounter.
In fact, given the two strong spin attacks on show, backing NO FIFTY IN THE MATCH looks well a bet to small stakes at 7/1.
Published at 1610 GMT on 10/04/25
