Cricket betting tips: IPL Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders preview and best bets

The running theme of IPL 2025 has been big runs, or at least the allure of big runs, which has sometimes meant teams have fallen well short of par in the pursuit of boundaries and those high scores.

But one venue where that hasn’t been the case is Chennai, where 200 has yet to be crossed in three matches this term, and where chasing in particular has been very hard work.

That is generally the norm on this ground, where spin and low bounce tend to take effect as the matches go on, and history tells us that this will only get worse as the season progresses.

This is the fourth game of the campaign in Chennai. Last term, the third game of the season played on this ground saw Kolkata Knight Riders restricted to 137-9 batting first.