Richard Mann is expecting Moeen Ali to play a big role when Chennai Super Kings take on Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

Cricket tips: Indian Premier League 1pt Moeen Ali to be Man of the Match at 10/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings When: Thursday March 31, 1500

Where: Brabourne

How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a stuttering start to their IPL 2022 campaign on Saturday, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders, but the return of MOEEN ALI can see the men in yellow get back on track on Thursday. CSK face Lucknow Super Giants, one of this year’s two new franchises, at Brabourne and will start as warm favourites after KL Rahul’s newly-assembled squad also lost their opening match, this time to fellow IPL newcomers Gujarat Titans. Having recruited KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis to form a strong top three, Lucknow should hold their own this season, if not necessarily contend for the title, but the presence of two left handers in their first three should play into the hands of CSK off spinner, Moeen.

The English all-rounder is more than happy operating in the powerplay and bowls particularly well to left handers, as shown when he claimed Man of the Match honours courtesy of a brilliant powerplay spell against the West Indies at the T20 World Cup last year. Having missed their opening game, CSK will be delighted to have Moeen available again and given he was one their leading performers with the bat last season – contributing 357 runs from number three at a strike-rate of 137.30 – it seems highly likely he will be heavily involved again. CLICK HERE to back Moeen with Sky Bet 10/1 for Man of the Match honours looks fair enough to me, with the likelihood his bowling will be an important factor, and that CSK are worthy favourites here against a franchise very much still finding their way. CSK might have struggled at the weekend, but they came up against a very good KKR outfit on that occasion and have always been so good at bouncing back from a setback. Expect them to prove too strong on Thursday, with Moeen fancied to deliver his magic. Published at 1245 BST on 30/03/22