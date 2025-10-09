Cricket betting tips: India v West Indies second Test preview and best bets

Richard Mann takes a look at the two Test matches taking place this weekend, starting with India versus West Indies on Friday morning.

Cricket betting tips: India v West Indies 2pts Kuldeep Yadav to take five or more wickets in the match at 5/4 (Betway) 0.5pts Simon Harmer to be top South Africa first innings batsman at 80/1 (Virgin Bet UK, BetMGM) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

There are a couple of Test matches for punters to get stuck into this weekend, starting with the second Test between India and West Indies in Delhi on Friday morning. The tourists only managed scores of 162 and 146 in the first Test in Ahmedabad, and batting could again be tough work for a weak line-up that has consistently struggled over the past 12 months. I had initially been keen to strike a bet in the top West Indies batsman market, but 4/1 the field suggests bookmakers are as sceptical of this away batting unit as I am, so I’ll reluctantly sit this one out. My preference would be for Justin Greaves who top scored with 32 in the first innings last week before making 25 in the second dig. He looked to have a decent plan against spin, unlike many of his colleagues, but 7/1 about a number seven is hardly a gift.

Go low on West Indies runs For those who can get it, bet365 are offering 5/6 about the highest individual score in the match for West Indies being under 74.5. That would appear very fair in my book. A few firms are offering total match wickets, and I do like the look of KULDEEP YADAV to TAKE FIVE OR MORE WICKETS IN THE MATCH at 5/4 (Betway). This is a ground Kuldeep knows well having played his IPL cricket here in recent years, and this pitch spun big when India hosted Australia in the last Test match played at this venue in 2023. I’m not convinced India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will play back-to-back Tests, despite his light workload last week, which could mean even more work for the spinners. Either way, Kuldeep should be firmly in the game, and he took four cheap wickets in the first Test despite the pitch offering more assistance to the seamers. Proteas prepare for trial by spin Over in Lahore, conditions could be even tougher for batting when current World Test champions South Africa take on Pakistan early on Sunday morning. Lahore has a reputation for big runs, particularly in white-ball cricket, but when England toured these shores last winter, Pakistan ended the series by doctoring the pitches for the second and third Tests to ensure spinning conditions for the home attack.

☑️ Two more milestones achieved!



Matt Critchley - 6,000 First-Class runs.

Simon Harmer - 3,000 First-Class runs for Essex.



🦅 #FlyLikeAnEagle pic.twitter.com/5DWVoROe2c — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) September 12, 2025

And it was the same again when West Indies visited a few months later, spin dominating and the away side struggling to post meaningful scores as a team and individually. In that series, it was striking how the West Indies lower order fared much better than the top order, with top batsman wins from numbers nine and 10 across the two matches. Harmer can land at big odds As such, I’m happy to take a swing on SIMON HARMER to be top SOUTH AFRICA FIRST INNINGS BATSMAN at 80/1. The 66/1 with bet365 is also fine. The vastly experienced Harmer comes into this series on the back of another productive summer for Essex and though better known for his bowling, he has been in the runs with the bat. In fact, these are the batting numbers from Harmer’s last 10 First Class appearances of the English summer: 12 not out, 53, 68, 41*, 42, 51, 29*, 44, DNB and 12. I recall Harmer making 47 on a turning track against Nathan Lyon in Sydney a few years back, so he has form, and could make odds of 80/1 look very silly in a market which may well be won with 30 or 40. Preview published at 1420 BST on 09/10/25