Cricket betting tips: India v England second ODI preview and best bets

India and England renew hostilities in Cuttack on Sunday morning – check out Richard Mann's preview and best bets here.

Cricket betting tips: India v England ODI 1pt Joe Root top England batsman at 7/2 (Sky Bet) 1pt Joe Root to make a fifty at 7/4 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It was a familiar story for England as they were beaten by four wickets in the first ODI in Nagpur on Thursday. England’s batting once again flattered to deceive, slipping from 75-0 to 248 all out, despite impressive fifties from captain Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell. Bethell’s case is a curious one. He batted beautifully on Thursday while those around him bucked under pressure, and it’s strange to see a young man currently tasked with batting at number three in the Test team, because his more experienced colleagues refuse to take on that role, then forced to wait his turn down at number six in ODIs. Root still key for England It doesn’t reflect well on JOE ROOT and Harry Brook, the latter suffering another failure in Nagpur.

I’m inclined to be less critical of Root and there were encouraging signs on his return to the ODI side, his promising 19 following strong returns in the SA20 where he averaged 55.80 in eight matches. If anything, Thursday was another reminder of Root’s importance to this team, and the need for him to play that anchor role and bat the majority of England’s innings. As with the Test team, if Root doesn’t make runs, England generally find success hard to come by. CLICK HERE to back Root top England batsman with Sky Bet I’m happy to row in with the Yorkshireman again, backing him to be TOP ENGLAND BATSMAN and TO MAKE A FIFTY. Gill gunning for more success A player in a similar mould to Root is Shubman Gill who stroked a fabulous and ultimately match-winning 87 in the series opener.

In excellent company. One down, 2 to go 🩵 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2VgVHcSTyG — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) February 6, 2025