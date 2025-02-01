Cricket betting tips: India v England fifth T20I preview and best bets

Richard Mann has a couple of bets lined up England as conclude their T20I series with India in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon.

Cricket betting tips: India v England T20I 1pt Hardik Pandya top India batsman at 11/1 (General) 1pt Liam Livingstone top England batsman at 7/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

With the series now dead, England head to Mumbai for the final T20I against India on Sunday, 1:30pm, UK time. The tourists will feel aggrieved they were unable to level the series in Pune having reduced India to 12-3 batting first, but perhaps the Wankhede Stadium will offer some respite for the England batters. Spin has been the major stumbling block for Jos Buttler’s side throughout the series, and in Pune, India’s three spinners combined to take 6-82. Varun Chakravarthy now has 12 wickets in the four matches played so far, and was again seriously considered in the top India bowler market. Can England avoid spin curse? However, this ground hasn’t tended to be overly helpful for spin bowlers in limited-overs cricket, particularly in the IPL when the bat has dominated.

My Cricket…Only Bettor colleague Paul Krishnamurty has long advocated betting late runs at the Wankhede, and that does make sense given the new ball can do a little bit here, particularly under lights. By way of example, the last T20I international fixture on this ground came back in January, 2023 when India rallied from 94-5 to post 162-5 batting first. In reply, Sri Lanka found themselves 68-5 before recovering well and just falling short of their victory target, bowled out for 160. In that match, the number six batsmen from both sides won the respective top batsman markets, and I’m keen to have a swing at the middle order again. What are the best bets? For India, HARDIK PANDYA makes solid appeal, having impressed in the last two games, making 40 and 53, and producing the type of late flourishes that are ideal here. Furthermore, Hardik knows this ground better than most, given he has played almost all of his IPL cricket for Mumbai Indians.

