Cricket betting tips: ICC Champions Trophy match-by-match preview and best bets

Pakistan v New Zealand

When: Wednesday 09:00am

Where: Karachi

The tournament begins with an absolute cracker. The outright betting implies this may turn out to be a knockout to determine who progresses to the semis along with India. I price this, at best, as an each of two affair, which means New Zealand have to be considered value at 11/10.

They met twice last week in Pakistan, and New Zealand won both with plenty to spare. Those wins were also against the odds because, in addition to home advantage, Pakistan had previously produced two tremendous away series wins, in South Africa and Australia.

However in both series, Saim Ayub was critical to their success and the opener is now injured. Their longstanding talisman Babar Azam has been below his best for some time, and failed to reach 30 in all three matches last week. A further worry is a lack of frontline spin, negating an advantage one would normally expect Pakistan to hold over New Zealand at home.