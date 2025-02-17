Cricket betting tips: ICC Champions Trophy match-by-match preview and best bets

We have every match covered at the ICC Champions Trophy, starting with Pakistan against New Zealand on Wednesday.
Cricket betting tips: ICC Champions Trophy
2pts New Zealand to win the match at 11/10 (General)
2pts Kane Williamson to score over 28.5 runs at 5/6 (bet365)
Pakistan v New Zealand
- When: Wednesday 09:00am
- Where: Karachi
The tournament begins with an absolute cracker. The outright betting implies this may turn out to be a knockout to determine who progresses to the semis along with India. I price this, at best, as an each of two affair, which means New Zealand have to be considered value at 11/10.
They met twice last week in Pakistan, and New Zealand won both with plenty to spare. Those wins were also against the odds because, in addition to home advantage, Pakistan had previously produced two tremendous away series wins, in South Africa and Australia.
However in both series, Saim Ayub was critical to their success and the opener is now injured. Their longstanding talisman Babar Azam has been below his best for some time, and failed to reach 30 in all three matches last week. A further worry is a lack of frontline spin, negating an advantage one would normally expect Pakistan to hold over New Zealand at home.
In contrast, the Black Caps are in fine form, having dominated last week’s Tri-series. Having reached the semis and final of the last two World Cups, their well-balanced side is entitled to high hopes of another strong bid for an ICC event. 50 overs is probably their best format.
I’m expecting a big tournament from Kane Williamson and bet365’s run line of 28.5 for this match looks too low. He’s beaten that in eight of his last nine ODIs.
Indeed, big runs looks on the cards. Pakistan’s match with South Africa at Karachi last week produced 707 runs and in that Tri-series final, 242 in the first innings was woefully short. Par is estimated in excess of 300 here - perhaps around 315.
Posted at 1435 GMT on 17/02/25
Related links
- Click here for Sky Bet's cricket odds
- Richard Mann's Champions Trophy preview
- Richard Mann's Champions Trophy specials preview
- Paul Krishnamurty's Champions Trophy preview
- Champions Trophy match-by-match tips
- Latest Cricket...Only Bettor Podcast
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.