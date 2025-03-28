Cricket betting tips: Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians preview and best bets

Richard Mann previews this weekend's action from the IPL, with three matches covered and a trio of recommended bets to consider.

Cricket betting tips: IPL 2pts Gujarat Titans to beat Mumbai Indians at evens (General) 2pts Shubman Gill to make a fifty at 2/1 (bet365) 1pt Any player to make a century in Delhi Capitals/Sunrisers Hyderabad match at 13/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)

Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians When: 14:00, Saturday

Where: Ahmedabad

How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket Gujarat Titans just about walked away from their opening-match defeat to Punjab Kings with a pass mark, hitting back with 232-5 having earlier conceded a whopping 243-5. Big scores have been a theme of the early throws of IPL 2025, so time will tell whether a bowling attack led by Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada can stem the flow of runs throughout the season. My suspicion is that this Titans attack will have its moments and on occasion take wickets in clusters, but remain vulnerable at the death. They won’t be alone in that. However, as expected, the batting has a fearsome look to it. Sai Sudharsan made 74 against the Kings, while there was a fifty for Jos Buttler on his Titans debut. Sherfane Rutherford then belted 46 from only 28 deliveries. For so long, the pillar of the Titans batting line-up has been SHUBMAN GILL and he is backed TO MAKE A FIFTY at 2/1 (bet365) when facing Mumbai Indians on Saturday (2:00pm, UK time). Gill didn’t reach the heights of the previous year in the IPL last term, but he still finished with an average nudging 40, and the classy right-hander looked in excellent touch for his 14-ball 33 in the Titans’ opening match.

He’ll continue to dominate, especially if the pitch in Ahmedabad remains as good for batting as it was for that Kings match. This ground is a generally high-scoring one, so those batsman milestones markets do appeal. With Mumbai bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah still on the sidelines, the Titans will fancy their chances of inflicting another defeat on Saturday’s visitors, who didn’t impress at all when losing to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Bumrah is so important to this attack that his absence will continue to hurt Mumbai’s chances, and the batting might have big problems judging by a paltry score of 155-9 against CSK. There is big talent there, of course, but this is a team that finished bottom of the league table last season, and again in 2023, and they will need big runs from the excellent Tilak Varma who top scored with 31 against CSK. Taking the Bumrah factor into account, the hosts look the stronger outfit to me, and with home advantage to boot, I make GUJARAT TITANS a bet at even-money. CLICK HERE to back Gujarat Titans with Sky Bet

Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad When: 11:00, Sunday

Where: Visakhapatnam

How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket Sunday’s first offering from the IPL has all the hallmarks of another high-scoring affair, with Delhi Capitals hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at 11:00am, UK time. The first match of the season played on this ground saw the Capitals chase down 210 against Lucknow Super Giants in remarkable fashion, Ashutosh Sharma (66 not out from 31 balls) pulling off an unlikely heist after the Capitals had been reduced to 3-7 and 65-5 in their run chase. It was a terrific counter-attack, but ultimately, the pitch was very flat and LSG fell short in their own batting innings having at one stage appeared well-set to post 250. With fellow young guns Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs in the line-up, there should be runs in this Capitals team, though I do worry about how consistent they will be, and that might also be applicable to Sunrisers. The visitors plundered 286-6 in their opening match win over Rajasthan Royals, as Ishan Kishan, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen all flexed their muscles. There are more big scores in this batting unit, but their all-out-attack approach will occasionally see them come unstuck and they only managed a below-par 190-9 in their home loss to LSG on Friday.

Sunrisers openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head

On the face of it, the 9/4 available with Sky Bet for both teams to score 200+ runs should appeal, but the prices in these markets have really crashed in the last year or so, and perhaps both sides will continue to roll from the sublime to the ridiculous. That word, ridiculous, would certainly sum up some of the batting and high scores we have seen so far this year. Flat pitches, short boundaries and the Impact Substitute should ensure we see more of the same. At the time of writing, we have had seven matches so far this term, with Kishan’s brilliant, unbeaten hundred against the Royals the sole century, but we have also seen Shreyas Iyer and Quinton De Kock make 97 not out. With two highly-aggressive batting line-ups set to lock horns on a generally flat pitch at a historically high-scoring venue, ANY PLAYER TO MAKE A CENTURY IN THE MATCH does take the eye. I’m not sure many cricket punters would’ve envisaged they would be taking 13/2 in this market a few years ago, but times have really changed, particularly in this tournament, and Sunday might just prove the perfect storm. I’ll play to small stakes. Published at 1120 GMT on 28/03/25