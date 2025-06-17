Cricket betting tips: England vs India Test series and first Test preview and best bets

Paul Krishnamurty previews the mouthwatering series between England and India, with bets for the first Test and beyond.

Cricket betting tips: England vs India 1pt England to win the series 3-1 at 9/1 (General) 1pt Joe Root to score a first-innings century at 5/1 (Sky Bet, bet365) 2pts Harry Brook to score a first-innings fifty at 13/8 (General) 0.5pt Harry Brook to score a first-innings century at 7/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Dhruv Jurel top first-innings India batsman at 7/1 (BoyleSports) 3pts Brydon Carse over 109.5 player performance points at 5/6 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

After several months of ODIs and T20 cricket of the highest calibre, Test cricket is now centre stage. As South Africa celebrate new status as World Test champions, the most exciting and probably competitive series of 2025 gets underway at Headingley on Friday, with England and India competing for the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Head-to-head In 24 Tests between these two over the past decade, India lead 14-8, with two drawn matches. Those numbers are skewed by 14 being played in India, where home advantage is probably more critical than anywhere in the world. England lead 6-3 in their home matches. When they last met in England, however, the hosts were arguably lucky to come away with a 2-2 draw. The final Test was delayed due to Covid-19 and rescheduled for the following summer, neutralising India’s momentum and leaving them predictably underprepared for the standalone finale. Form guide India's form is hard to assess, as they haven’t played Test cricket since their winter tour of Australia. Indeed, their lack of recent red ball cricket is a huge cause for concern, explaining why England are clear favourites at a best-priced 8/11 to win the first Test. That tour of Australia ended badly, losing 3-1 despite a superb opening victory in Perth. Previously, they suffered a massive upset, losing 3-0 at home to New Zealand, ending a long run of dominant home series. Their away form, however, has always been patchy at best when up against the top sides. Since the aforementioned 2-2 draw in England, they lost and drew two series away to South Africa, and comprehensively lost the WTC final against Australia at the Oval. Including that, they have won only six of 27 Tests in England this century, losing 15. With Virat Kohli now retired, Shubman Gill assumes the captaincy and a very tough opening task. This side has plenty to prove.

England can also be regarded as in a transitional phase, adjusting to life without their talismanic pacemen Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad. It would be foolish to read too much into predictably one-sided series at home to the much inferior West Indies and Sri Lanka, or defeat away to Pakistan in very unfavourable conditions. A winter series victory in New Zealand, however, was very promising. Their only Test since that New Zealand tour was a mismatch against Zimbabwe. Victory was facile but the fact Zimbabwe passed 200 twice doesn't reflect too well on their bowling. Moreover, it is highly doubtful that promising spinner Shoaib Bashir will prove anywhere near as effective against India. Grounds guide The historic trends at Headingley are perhaps the clearest, starkest in world cricket. It’s all about the overheads. If the sun is shining, batters should make hay. Scoring is rapid and 500-plus totals are realistic. But with cloud cover, 100 can be a daunting target. For example, India were skittled for just 78 on the first morning here in 2021. Australia bowled England out for just 67 in 2019. Pakistan failed to reach 200 in either innings in 2018. Sri Lanka were all out for 91 in 2016. If skies are grey, back extreme unders on the run lines. It is perhaps no wonder, therefore, that England have won their last five Headingley Tests, given their knowledge of, and suitability to, these conditions. Writing four days out, adding the obvious caveat about changeable English weather, the forecast looks great. Hot, with good visibility and little chance of rain. Scores in county cricket have generally been high so prepare for more of the same – but be prepared to reverse strategy if conditions change.

Harry Brook in action at Headingley