Cricket betting tips: England v West Indies third Test preview and best bets for Edgbaston

Richard Mann has two bets for the third Test between England and West Indies which begins at Edgbaston on Friday.

Cricket betting tips: England v West Indies 2pts Kavem Hodge top West Indies first innings batsman at 11/2 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power) 2pts Joe Root to make a first innings century at 7/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Edgbaston has served up some very good batting pitches in the County Championship this summer, so West Indies might be able to put up another decent fight when renewing hostilities with England in the third Test on Friday. Though eventually losing by 241 runs at Trent Bridge last week, West Indies played well for much of the four days, posting 457 in their first innings and taking a lead into the second innings, before falling away when faced with a stiff run chase. There were some major positives for the tourists to take from Nottingham – not least a brilliant maiden Test century from KAVEM HODGE who landed a 7/1 winner for these pages – and I see no reason to jump ship from the diminutive Dominican this week. Hodge would’ve landed top first innings batsman honours in the first Test at Lord’s but for a brilliant catch from Ollie Pope and he made no mistake last week, mixing defence and attack really well in the early part of his innings after the tourists lost early wickets, before taking charge against spin as he fairly motored to a brilliant hundred.

Kavem Hodge soaks up the applause at Trent Bridge

As I highlighted in last week’s preview, Hodge looks a really good fit for English conditions. He plays the ball late, particularly in defence, and prefers to pick off the seamers rather than go chasing the cover drive against the moving ball, like the way Alick Athanaze and Kirk McKenzie have got themselves in trouble on this tour so far. That’s not to knock that pair, particularly Athanaze who looks a terrific talent, but he can be opened up when the ball is slanted across him and following a flurry of beautiful drives through the covers, it was no surprise to him slice another drive to gully when seemingly on course for a century of his own at Trent Bridge. McKenzie looks even more vulnerable to that mode of dismissal. To me, Hodge has less weak spots in his technique and things could be even better for him in Birmingham, with Mark Wood unlikely to be tasked with playing back-to-back games following his lengthy layoff. The only time Hodge looked uncomfortable was against Wood’s extreme pace, particularly when hooking early in his innings, so Wood sitting this one out should suit our man. The 7/1 available last week has long gone, but Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power still go 11/2 about Hodge in the top West Indies first innings batsman market, and I think that’s very fair for a player who has done nothing but impress since making his Test debut in Australia in the winter. CLICK HERE to back Hodge with Sky Bet For England, the form of Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook and JOE ROOT means playing the top England first innings batsman market is fraught with danger. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get the red-hot Root on side in some way, following his majestic second innings hundred in Nottingham. Root also made a good 68 at Lord’s to confirm his overall form is excellent, and the Yorkshireman does now appear to have found the perfect tempo to his batting under Bazball.

Root has six centuries against West Indies from only 16 Tests, along with six more fifties, and even more compelling is his record on this ground. In eight Tests at Edgbaston to date, Root has three hundreds and four fifties and an average of 62.25. Last summer, Root stroked 118 not out and 46 on this ground against Australia. With form and ground record very much pointing in the direction of another strong showing from Root, I’ll back him to make a first innings century at 7/2. Expect one or two changes to England’s bowling attack, with Wood and Gus Atkinson two quick bowlers who will need to be nursed through the summer, so Chris Woakes does appeal in the top England bowler market. Woakes will be leading England’s bowling attack on his home ground and will be desperate to do well, though I’m still not convinced he is firing on all cylinders just yet having missed the early the part of the season following the death of his father. I’ll sit this one out, preferring to save my gun powder for Hodge and Root. Posted at 1120 BST on 24/07/24