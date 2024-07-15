Cricket betting tips: England v West Indies second Test preview and best bets for Trent Bridge

Nottingham hosts the second Test between England and West Indies on Thursday – check out Richard Mann's betting preview here.

Cricket betting tips: England v West Indies 2pts No Century In The Match at 10/3 (bet365) 2pts Kavem Hodge top West Indies first innings batsman at 7/1 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Alzarri Joseph top West Indies first innings batsman at 50/1 (Betfred) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

After the emotion of Lord’s as James Anderson walked off into the sunset – or the England backroom team – attention now turns to Trent Bridge for the second Test which starts on Thursday. West Indies will certainly need to pull their socks up following their innings defeat in London, but there are reasons to think they can show up a little better in Nottingham, and England might not have things all their own way. For someone like the highly-touted Shamar Joseph, he is entitled to come on plenty from Lord’s having missed his side’s sole Tour match before the first Test, and I thought he and Alzarri Joseph both bowled like they would be better for the outing last week. It's worth remembering that when West Indies toured Australia in the winter, they were routed in the first Test having again played a single Tour match, before bouncing back in remarkable style to win what was a memorable second Test in Brisbane at a venue that has historically been a fortress for the home team.

There was enough from Jayden Seales, Jason Holder and Gudakesh Motie at Lord's to suggest the bowling will cause England’s batting line-up plenty of problems as the series goes on, especially when the two Josephs find their groove. In fact, bowling England out for 371 in the best batting conditions of the Test was probably a fair effort and once again, England were wasteful when in a position of dominance with the bat – five of the top seven making fifties on a good pitch, but not one coming close to reaching three figures. Interestingly, in last winter’s Test series in India, one played on generally flat pitches when England batted first on three occasions, Ben Stokes’ side only managed three hundreds across the five matches. The lack of ruthlessness we saw last week was also in evidence in India, and it’s certainly an area in which England need to improve. That’s even more the case with the tourists whose batting is a real cause of concern. There is talent there, but nobody from the top seven made 30 or above last week, and the First Class records, Kraigg Brathwaite apart, confirms an alarming lack of big numbers.

Kraigg Brathwaite is dismissed cheaply at Lord's

As with the bowling, we could see some improvement in Nottingham, though a mixed forecast at the time of writing for a venue that generally swings in the right overhead conditions suggests it could again be tough work for the visiting batsmen. Even without Anderson, England’s attack, likely featuring Mark Wood, will fancy their chances of bowling out this West Indies batting line-up cheaply, though England’s own top seven have a few questions to answer of their own. If West Indies take a step forward from Lord’s and bowl well, big individual scores might not be easy to come by, and I can’t resist backing NO CENTURY IN THE MATCH at 10/3. That West Indies batting most definitely has a brittle look to it, but I’m keen to stick with KAVEM HODGE who was only four runs short of landing a 7/1 winner for these pages in the first Test before Ollie Pope pulled off a terrific reaction catch close in on the off side.

Kavem Hodge on the attack on Australia

Hodge had a looked a very good player up until that point – well organised with a solid defence which focusses on playing the ball late, such a good trait to have in these conditions against the Dukes ball. He also showcased that impressive technique when stroking a century in the warm-up match. His fine 71 against Australia’s high-class pace attack earlier in the year came in only his second Test, and of all the West Indians, I think the diminutive right-hander is the one with the best all-round game to cope with England's attack in these conditions. Number five looks a nice spot, too, with Brathwaite facing a tough task against the new ball – so the 7/1 once again on offer with Sky Bet rates good value. CLICK HERE to back Hodge with Sky Bet I can’t resist a second bet in this market as well, with the big prices available about the aforementioned ALZARRI JOSEPH worth taking to small stakes. Joseph is a bit of a dasher, and an inconsistent one at that, but he’s a much better player than his overall numbers would suggest, and this is a man with two Test fifties and a top score of 86 against New Zealand to his name.

Alzarri Joseph hits a long ball

At one stage, West Indies might’ve have hoped he would develop into an all-rounder, and while that hasn’t come to fruition, Joseph can clearly hold a bat and is more than capable of peeling off a rapid 30 or 40 in the right circumstances. As I said in last week’s preview, that sort of contribution could easily win this market and Motie’s 31 not out saw him land the honours from number nine in the second innings at Lord’s. The same market was won with 27 in the first innings when Joseph himself made 17 from only nine balls. All things considered, the hard-hitting Joseph is worth adding to the staking plan alongside Hodge. The 50/1 with Betfred appeals, though 33/1 elsewhere is perfectly acceptable. CLICK HERE to back Joseph with Sky Bet Posted at 0850 BST on 16/07/24