Cricket betting tips: England v West Indies T20I preview and best bets

Richard Mann is predicting big runs when England and the West Indies renew hostilities in Bristol on Sunday afternoon.
Cricket betting tips: England v West Indies
2pts Both teams to score 200+ runs at 5/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
We saw more than enough in Durham on Friday night to suggest T20 cricket is more the West Indies’ bag, and that they ought to prove much more competitive in this series than in the preceding 50-over one.
Though eventually beaten by 21 runs in the opening match, the tourists battled back well with the ball in the face of an impressive onslaught from Jos Buttler, before posting 167-9 in reply.
In truth, they will feel they should have probably gone on to win the game having progressed to 91-2 just before the halfway mark of their run chase.
However, the pitch in Durham was unusually dry for the venue and offered considerable assistance to the spinners as the night went on, meaning Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid proved too hot to handle. Dawson finished with 4-20 on his return to England colours.
I expect the pitches to be more favourable for batting as the series progresses, especially if we get some better weather, and the forecast for Sunday’s 2.30pm start looks pretty good.
Bristol is the venue this time, and batsmen enjoyed themselves here last year when Australia posted 309 in their ODI with England. England then raced to 165-2 in 20.4 overs before rain had the final say and the tourists won by Duckworth-Lewis-Stern.
We’ve also seen a host of big totals here in the County Championship this season, suggesting high scores could be the order of the day again.
And that ought to suit the West Indies who are much happier on good pitches and small grounds where their muscular batting line-up can focus on hitting boundaries.
With Andre Russell and Romario Shepherd batting at seven and nine respectively on Friday, it's clear there is power galore and lots of depth in this West Indies batting order.
England are very well stocked in that department, too, so let’s back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 200+ RUNS at 5/1.
Preview published at 1150 BST on 07/06/25
Related links
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.