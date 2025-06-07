Cricket betting tips: England v West Indies T20I preview and best bets

We saw more than enough in Durham on Friday night to suggest T20 cricket is more the West Indies’ bag, and that they ought to prove much more competitive in this series than in the preceding 50-over one.

Though eventually beaten by 21 runs in the opening match, the tourists battled back well with the ball in the face of an impressive onslaught from Jos Buttler, before posting 167-9 in reply.

In truth, they will feel they should have probably gone on to win the game having progressed to 91-2 just before the halfway mark of their run chase.

However, the pitch in Durham was unusually dry for the venue and offered considerable assistance to the spinners as the night went on, meaning Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid proved too hot to handle. Dawson finished with 4-20 on his return to England colours.