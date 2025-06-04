Cricket betting tips: England v West Indies T20I preview and best bets

It’s T20Is next for the West Indies as their white-ball tour of England switches formats in Durham on Friday, 6.30pm, UK time.

The tourists were whitewashed in the ODI series, though they did show more fight with the bat in the second and third games, and might fancy they should’ve won in Cardiff.

T20 looks to be their strongest format, and Andre Russell and Jason Holder return to their squad now, while IPL winner Romario Shepherd should also feature at some stage.

There is power aplenty in that batting line-up, with Russell usually the one to put the finishing touches to the innings after the likes of Shai Hope and Johnson Charles have done the early damage.

Having not expected a great deal from the West Indies in the ODI series, I do think we’ll see a much more competitive series in this format, for all England ought to once again prove the stronger team.