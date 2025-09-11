Cricket betting tips: England v South Africa second T20I preview and best bets

Richard Mann is hoping for better weather when England host South Africa in the second T20I at Old Trafford on Friday night – check out his preview here.

Cricket betting tips: England v South Africa 2pts Jos Buttler top England batsman at 11/4 (General) 2pts Dewald Brevis top South Africa batsman at 5/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Take two. Wednesday’s first T20I was something of a ‘shambles’ according to England captain Harry Brook and it’s hard to disagree with that sentiment. South Africa won the heavily rain-affected match on DLS, but in truth, we learnt very little. Next stop Manchester, with the second T20I due to kick off at 6.30pm on Friday. Sadly, there is more rain in the forecast, though nothing like the amount we saw in Cardiff, for all I’m regularly told it’s always grim up north. Bank on Buttler We were with JOS BUTTLER and DEWALD BREVIS in their respective top team batsman markets on Wednesday, which annoyingly, meant voided bets on Buttler who did top score with his 11-ball 25.

Fingers crossed we get a full game on Friday, or at least enough play to ensure most bets stand, and I see no reason to abandon Buttler. In fact, confirmation he will open the batting in this series has to be viewed as a positive. Buttler is in the midst of a golden run at present, building on a successful IPL with more strong returns for Lancashire in the T20 Blast, and then more recently in The Hundred when he registered three half-centuries in only eight matches, averaging 40.42. It was more of the same in the ODI series that preceded this one, Buttler putting together scores of 15, 61 and 62 not out as he continued to look in fine touch. As expected, Buttler heads the betting, but the general 11/4 available does appeal given Old Trafford is his home ground. Beware Brevis the beast

As for Brevis, he made his mark with 23 from 10 balls in Cardiff, including three sixes of the kind which have become a hallmark of his game over the past 12 months. Brevis produced a series of stunning performances in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings in the spring, and he took the recent tour of Australia by storm. There was a remarkable T20I hundred in Darwin, an unbeaten 125 to be precise, which was followed by a half-century in the following match. Brevis shaped up nicely in last week’s ODI series and a rapid 42 at Lord’s showcased just what he is about, as did Wednesday’s cameo. He’ll again bat at number four in Manchester, just enough breathing space from Jofra Archer and the new ball, so the current 5/1 looks worth a bet. Preview published at 1510 BST on 11/09/25