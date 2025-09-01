Cricket betting tips: England v South Africa first ODI preview and best bets

England's cricketers return to international duty on Tuesday, when they begin a three-match ODI series against South Africa in Leeds – Richard Mann previews the action.

Cricket betting tips: England v South Africa 2pts Ben Duckett under 31.5 match runs at 5/6 (General) 2pts Kagiso Rabada over 35.5 player performance points at 5/6 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Cricket purists will be happy again this week, with The Hundred done and dusted and ODI cricket returning on Tuesday as England kick off a three-match series against South Africa in Leeds at 1pm, UK time. Sadly, a poor weather forecast tempers enthusiasm, especially for those of us who generally like to bet big runs at Headingley, particularly in the both teams to score markets. That market really could prove a frustrating project on this occasion, with no guarantee this match completes, at least with a full quota of overs anyway. The current forecast could change, or just be plain wrong, so a good look nearer the time is advised. As ever, a clear day in Leeds ought to be mean runs on a ground that has been good for batting all summer.

Duckett form a worry for England Regardless of conditions, I think it’s fair to have a few concerns about the current form of Ben Duckett who endured a horror-show in The Hundred, averaging only 17.57 for Birmingham Phoenix with a top score of 49 not out. Duckett made two other scores of 20, but other than that, it was desperate stuff, and it’s a big ask to expect him to snap back into form so quickly. A dip from Duckett was inevitable at some stage given he has enjoyed a period of sustained success in England colours, but I wouldn’t put his low returns in The Hundred down to that tournament, given he scored so heavily in the same competition 12 months previously. Bad form is just bad form, and up against a strong seam attack headed by the exceptional Kagiso Rabada, things won’t get any easier. As such, I'll be backing UNDER 31.5 BEN DUCKETT RUNS at 5/6. Rabada to rock home top order I’ve already referenced KAGISO RABADA, and I’ll end by advising the South African attack leader to beat his current PLAYER PERFORMANCE LINE of 35.5.

The world-class Kagiso Rabada

Rabada is an outstanding fast bowler, one of the best of this generation, with 168 wickets in this format to go with his 76 T20I scalps and 336 Test dismissals. Rababa always raises his game for the big series, and England away certainly falls into that category. Furthermore, the current overcast and damp forecast will please this deadly new-ball operator. In four out of five of Rabada’s most recent ODI appearances, he has beaten Tuesday’s line, so taking the 5/6 on offer makes perfect sense. Preview published at 1145 BST on 01/09/25