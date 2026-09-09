Cricket betting tips: England v Pakistan third Test in-play preview and best bets for Edgbaston

Day one at Edgbaston was one for the form students, Pakistan very much keeping to script as they once again folded tamely with the bat, the tourists this time bowled out for 133 having been put into bat in the third and final Test of the summer.

Overhead conditions did aid England’s impressive four-man pace attack, but general consensus was that this is best pitch served up in the series far. England closed on 156-4, with Harry Brook unbeaten overnight on 52, the Yorkshireman having led the rearguard after the hosts had slipped to 24-2.

There was seam movement for the bowlers throughout the day, but there was very little swing after the new ball and, as quickly as Pakistan pacer Razaullah bowled on debut, the pitch didn’t exactly help in that regard. Easy-paced was my assessment.

If anything, the surface required patience and some old-fashioned graft, making Brook’s half-century all the more impressive given he was starved of the strike for a lengthy period after Tea, and then had to spend plenty of time chained to his crease with the Pakistan wicket-keeper again up to the stumps.

But there are clearly no demons in this pitch and, with the ball now 39 overs old, one senses that Brook, Dan Lawrence and Jamie Smith will try to make the most of the next 41 overs before the second new ball.

As such, I suspect we might see England’s batters take a more aggressive approach in the morning and, while some sunshine wouldn’t go amiss, the hosts might just turn the screw from here.

Given the battering Pakistan endured in Leeds and at Lord’s, and the inexperience in their XI this week, I’ve always wondered whether the tourists would unravel in the field if England properly put their foot down with the bat.

Get through the opening burst from Mohammad Abbas in the morning, with Brook still at the crease, and England could yet post a very sizeable total. Don’t forget, last summer’s Test match on this ground with India saw first-innings scores of 587 and 407.

I’m not sure we’ll get much in-between, so a par line in the region of 350 England innings runs doesn’t interest me much, but taking a punt on ENGLAND TO SCORE 400+ FIRST INNINGS RUNS at 3/1 does, with 6/1 about ENGLAND TO SCORE 450+ FIRST INNINGS RUNS also chanced to small stakes.

Historically, things tend to happen quickly on this ground, so it’s not fanciful to think England could score at four runs per over from here up until the second ball, putting them somewhere in the region of 320 by that point.

Were one of their big batting guns still going strong at that stage, with some useful hitters to come down the order, anything would be possible.

Preview posted at 21:50 BST on 09/09/2026