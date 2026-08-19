Cricket betting tips: England v Pakistan first Test in-play preview and best bets for Headingley

Richard Mann previews day two of the first Test between England and Pakistan at Headingley, where the tourists find themselves under the pump.

Despite what Pakistan's batting card might suggest, the pitch at Headingley looks a pretty good one – to my eye at least. Pakistan made a poor start to the first Test in Leeds, bowled out for just 171 as Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue picked up five wickets apiece. But that doesn't tell the whole story. Yes, there was swing and seam movement from the new ball, but that movement was exacerbated by favourable overhead conditions for the seamers. Those overheads brought a deluge of rain that signalled an early Lunch, but after the break the sun poked through the clouds and suddenly the Headingley wicket looked much more like the one that produced mountains of runs in this summer's T20 Blast and The Hundred.

Abdullah Shafique continues his Test renaissance 💪 pic.twitter.com/mjLjB4I6EK — Cricinfo (@cricinfo) August 19, 2026

Abdullah Shafique compiled a classy half-century and when Pakistan moved to 97-2, things were looking good for the tourists. However, Robinson's excellence triggered a trademark Pakistan collapse, before England closed on 112-2. Returning England captain Joe Root had moved to 37 not out by that point, an ominous sign for day two as he chases down a 42nd Test century. I'd say England's first innings thus far is a fairer reflection of conditions in Leeds, and while one must always be wary of the potential for the clouds to roll in on this ground – and the forecast for Thursday isn't great – a current innings runs line in the region of 400 is understandable. With the wicket-keeper up to the stumps, Mohammad Abbas kept Root honest in an extended opening spell late on the first day, and LBW remains a big threat to the hometown hero. However, that method of dismissal was an 11/2 chance in the recent series defeat to New Zealand, when he was dismissed in that manner four times across six innings. The same bet is now 7/2.

Joe Root is GONE ❌



Matt Henry gets Root LBW! pic.twitter.com/KCSIZqdKeN — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 21, 2026

The aforementioned Shafique looked a class apart from his Pakistan batting colleagues on Wednesday, and 7/2 (bet365) about him top scoring in the second innings appears justified. Should he get the chance to bat under clear skies second time round, a check of Shafique's prices in the milestones markets, be it to make a fifty or even a hundred, would be advised. Preview posted at 20:35 BST on 19/08/2026