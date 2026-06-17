Cricket betting tips: England v New Zealand second Test in-play preview and best bets

Richard Mann is backing England to make hay with the bat on day two of the second Test at the Oval, with two Yorkshiremen fancied to lead the way.

Cricket tips: Day two betting update 1pt Joe Root and Harry Brook to both make fifties in the first innings at 5/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

In claiming seven New Zealand wickets on day one of the second Test at the Oval, England have given themselves an excellent chance of wrapping up the three-match series in South London. Opting to bowl to first at the Toss wasn’t a case of interim captain Joe Root banking on his new-look bowling attack rolling over the visitors like England did on a poor pitch at Lord’s – he was banking on the fact recent history suggests this is an excellent surface for batting which generally gets better and better as the game goes on. The best chance to take 10 wickets, be it in the County Championship or in recent Test matches, has been on the first day when a visible covering of green grass is most helpful before the surface dries out and that live grass is burnt away to reveal a beautiful batting wicket. We’ve seen some mammoth scores on this ground in four-day cricket this summer, Sri Lanka turned an apparently tricky run chase into a stroll in the park here in 2024, while England traded very short before only narrowly failing to chase down 374 against India last summer. The weather was unsettled that week, too, meaning England were forced to finish that chase batting under lights in gloomy conditions.

With the weather set fair for the next few days, I’m expecting batting conditions to be very good, even better than on Wednesday when truth be told, New Zealand missed a trick in failing to hammer home a position of strength, closing on 291-7. There were some awful dismissals in there, with Daryl Mitchell (44) and Tom Blundell (51) both guilty of throwing their wickets away just as the pair threatened to take the game away from the hosts. In the first two sessions, it must be said that England’s inexperienced bowling group toiled away manfully, displaying impressive discipline and no lack of energy. Restricting New Zealand to anything under 350 would be reward for those efforts, and a very fine result. The New Zealand innings runs par line started in the region of 350, but even then, I suspect odds compilers and Exchange layers expected this green surface to offer more assistance than it actually did, and things could get even better for England with the second new ball only three overs away. The 5/6 available with bet365 for England to claim a first-innings lead makes some appeal, then, for all it must be noted that England’s top seven features two debutants and an opener in Emilio Gay playing only his second Test match.

Joe Root

How England fare with the bat will to a large extent depend on how Joe Root and Harry Brook go, but both men average 40-plus on this ground, with the Yorkshire pair each making hundreds in that aforementioned run chase against India last summer. Brook’s record against New Zealand is remarkable – three centuries and four fifties from seven matches – while Root just altogether is remarkable. Captaincy didn’t harm Root’s batting in his first stint leading his country. In fact, it was one of the few parts of his cricket and personal life that wasn’t negatively impacted by captaincy. As always, when his country needed him, Root delivered with runs, and I see no reason why that will change. I’ll be backing both men to make hundreds in-play, assuming conditions are still good for batting come the time, but for now I’m happy to have a small wager on ROOT AND BROOK TO BOTH MAKE FIFTIES IN THE FIRST INNINGS. That bet is available with Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair in their Boosts sections. Posted at 21:50 BST on 17/06/26