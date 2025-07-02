Cricket betting tips: England v India in-play second Test latest odds and advice

Cricket tipster Richard Mann previews the second day of the second Test between England and India at Edgbaston.

India will resume their first innings on Thursday morning, apparently well set on 310-5 and with captain Shubman Gill unbeaten on 114. On what is proving to be a typically placid Edgbaston surface, the tourists will have designs on posting a score in excess of 450, but they had similar ideas in the first Test in Leeds before twice collapsing badly. In the first innings at Headingley, India slipped from 430-3 to 471 all out, while in the second dig it was 333-4 to 364 all out in less than 15 overs.

Even accounting for the changes in personnel for this game, with strengthening that lower order in mind, the tail still looks pretty brittle, with Washington Sundar due in next at number eight followed by three rabbits, to steal a term from the Yorkshire leagues. Furthermore, the second new ball is only five overs old, meaning Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue will have a hard, shiny pill to bowl with first up, fresh from a good night's sleep and encouraged by their efforts on day one. Woakes, who finished with 2-59 from his 21 overs, was most impressive, claiming the big wicket of KL Rahul with the first new ball and having three mightily close LBW shouts go against him on the Umpire's Call ruling. He'll hope for better luck in the morning, as will Carse who thought he had Gill LBW, only for the thinnest of inside edges to save the India captain. Gill played fabulously for his hundred, but England honed in on his pads all day, trusting the long-running theory that his bat swing coming down from gully and across his front pad makes him especially vulnerable to the delivery that nips back in.

It does, and armed with that new ball, I fancy Woakes to knock him over early doors on a wicket that hasn't offered that much bounce. Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power are currently 9/2 for Gill's EXACT METHOD OF DISMISSAL TO BE LBW, and I don't mind that at all. And should Gill indeed fall early, India's lower order could again prove vulnerable. I'm keen to bet unders from here, and bet365 offer a couple of tempting options, with under 386.5 innings runs available at 3/1, and UNDER 420 INNINGS RUNS on offer at 13/10. Preview published at 2200 BST on 02/07/25