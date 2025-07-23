Cricket betting tips: England v India in-play fourth Test latest odds and advice

Richard Mann looks at the state of play ahead of day two at Old Trafford, where England will be hoping for early wickets.

Day two betting update 1pt Under 339.5 India first innings runs at 10/3 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

England bowled pretty well without much luck on day one of the fourth Test in Manchester, and I expect them to be quickly among the wickets when play resumes on Thursday. There are a few factors in England's favour here. To begin with, captain Ben Stokes will immediately take the new ball in the morning, something he was unable to do on Wednesday evening because of bad light. With Rishabh Pant unlikely to bat, on Thursday at least, having taken a heavy blow to his foot been forced to retire hurt, India are effectively 264-5. With a long India tail to come, one which has offered such weak resistance throughout the series, England will be eyeing a quick kill.

Let's not forget, India collapsed from 430-3 to 471 all out and 333-4 to 364 all out in Leeds. And then at Edgbaston and Lord's, things didn't get much better, for all they did at least show fight last week. The new ball has done the trick all summer, before the Dukes has gone soft and meant that batting has got much easier. England will go hard in the morning, led by Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer, and there looks to be more than enough in this Old Trafford surface to take wickets in clusters should they enjoy a little more luck than they did on Wednesday. If that happens, and Archer gets a look at that tail with a relatively new ball, it could be curtains for those to come. The current India first innings runs line looks too high to me, and I'll be playing unders, with UNDER 339.5 INDIA FIRST INNINGS RUNS worth chancing at 10/3 with bet365. Preview published at 2025 BST on 23/07/25