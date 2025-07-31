Cricket betting tips: England v India in-play fifth Test latest odds and advice

Richard Mann looks at the state of play ahead of day two at the Oval, where England have a fight on their hands.

Day two betting update 0.5pt Jamie Overton top England first innings batsman at 50/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

There are occasions in cricket when the scorecard does not paint a true picture of events. Day one at the Oval was one of those occasions. In ending the first day on 204-6, the scorecard would suggest India are the team in trouble, with their hopes of drawing the series slipping away, but there is more to this story than what is written in the scorebook. Having won the toss and elected to bowl first on the greenest pitch of the Test summer, one which appeared a match made in heaven for England's fresh, four-pronged seam attack, the hosts had at one stage reduced India to 101-4, with captain Shubman Gill run out in dramatic fashion.

DISASTER for India 😬



Gus Atkinson makes no mistake and Shubman Gill is RUN OUT 😱 pic.twitter.com/lZuyrQmCK0 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 31, 2025

At that point, with the lights on at the Oval and the ball doing plenty, India were staring at 150 all out. However, Karun Nair played diligently for his unbeaten fifty, giving hope that India might yet get close to 300. On what we've seen so far, that would be a highly respectable first innings score, one which wouldn't be possible had England not sprayed the ball all over South London and conceded 30 extras from that total of 204. The forecast for Friday is better, though more rain interruptions are possible, and it would take much more sun than is in the forecast to quickly burn off the generous layer of green grass currently sat on the surface. I'd still expect this pitch to improve as the match goes on, but not significantly so by Friday, which will begin with only 64 overs currently on the clock. No, batting will still be tough work and England shouldn't find things easy if the likes of Akash Deep can bowl anything near the level we saw when India won the second Test in Birmingham. As such, I don't think the tourists are terribly priced from here around the 2/1 mark, for all I would still like to see them add another 70 or so before getting too excited about their chances.