Cricket betting tips: England v India in-play fifth Test latest odds and advice

Richard Mann looks at the state of play ahead of day two at the Oval, where England have a fight on their hands.
Day two betting update
0.5pt Jamie Overton top England first innings batsman at 50/1 (bet365)
There are occasions in cricket when the scorecard does not paint a true picture of events. Day one at the Oval was one of those occasions.
In ending the first day on 204-6, the scorecard would suggest India are the team in trouble, with their hopes of drawing the series slipping away, but there is more to this story than what is written in the scorebook.
Having won the toss and elected to bowl first on the greenest pitch of the Test summer, one which appeared a match made in heaven for England's fresh, four-pronged seam attack, the hosts had at one stage reduced India to 101-4, with captain Shubman Gill run out in dramatic fashion.
At that point, with the lights on at the Oval and the ball doing plenty, India were staring at 150 all out. However, Karun Nair played diligently for his unbeaten fifty, giving hope that India might yet get close to 300.
On what we've seen so far, that would be a highly respectable first innings score, one which wouldn't be possible had England not sprayed the ball all over South London and conceded 30 extras from that total of 204.
The forecast for Friday is better, though more rain interruptions are possible, and it would take much more sun than is in the forecast to quickly burn off the generous layer of green grass currently sat on the surface.
I'd still expect this pitch to improve as the match goes on, but not significantly so by Friday, which will begin with only 64 overs currently on the clock.
No, batting will still be tough work and England shouldn't find things easy if the likes of Akash Deep can bowl anything near the level we saw when India won the second Test in Birmingham.
As such, I don't think the tourists are terribly priced from here around the 2/1 mark, for all I would still like to see them add another 70 or so before getting too excited about their chances.
It's worth noting that Chris Woakes left the field nursing his shoulder on Thursday, an injury which was later confirmed to be a dislocated shoulder, and it is unlikely that he will bowl again in the match.
That is another positive for India backers, and also means JAMIE OVERTON will move up to number eight in the batting order for England.
Overton is a very good batsman, used by England's white-ball teams as a finisher in the last year or so, and his sole previous Test match appearance in 2022 saw him stroke a brilliant 97 against New Zealand at Headingley after early wickets had fallen.
And with conditions as they are at the Oval, it's not beyond the realms of possibility that England suffer early casualties when they come to bat on Friday.
It will certainly be a challenge for the likes of Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope, meaning someone like Jamie Smith or indeed Overton, both playing on their home ground, might have to perform a rescue act from the lower order.
Smith is priced accordingly in the top England first innings batsman market, for all the 10/1 currently on offer with bet365 is tempting, and I'll instead take a small-stakes swing on Overton with the same firm at 50/1.
Preview published at 2150 BST on 31/07/25
