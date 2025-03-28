Cricket betting tips: Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad preview and best bets

Richard Mann previews this weekend's action from the IPL, with three matches covered and a trio of recommended bets to consider.
Cricket betting tips: IPL
1pt Any player to make a century in Delhi Capitals/Sunrisers Hyderabad match at 13/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad
- When: 11:00, Sunday
- Where: Visakhapatnam
- How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket
Sunday’s first offering from the IPL has all the hallmarks of another high-scoring affair, with Delhi Capitals hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at 11:00am, UK time.
The first match of the season played on this ground saw the Capitals chase down 210 against Lucknow Super Giants in remarkable fashion, Ashutosh Sharma (66 not out from 31 balls) pulling off an unlikely heist after the Capitals had been reduced to 7-3 and 65-5 in their run chase.
It was a terrific counter-attack, but ultimately, the pitch was very flat and LSG fell short in their own batting innings having at one stage appeared well-set to post 250.
With fellow young guns Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs in the line-up, there should be runs in this Capitals team, though I do worry about how consistent they will be, and that might also be applicable to Sunrisers.
The visitors plundered 286-6 in their opening match win over Rajasthan Royals, as Ishan Kishan, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen all flexed their muscles.
There are more big scores in this batting unit, but their all-out-attack approach will occasionally see them come unstuck and they only managed a below-par 190-9 in their home loss to LSG on Friday.
On the face of it, the 9/4 available with Sky Bet for both teams to score 200+ runs should appeal, but the prices in these markets have really crashed in the last year or so, and perhaps both sides will continue to roll from the sublime to the ridiculous.
That word, ridiculous, would certainly sum up some of the batting and high scores we have seen so far this year. Flat pitches, short boundaries and the Impact Substitute should ensure we see more of the same.
At the time of writing, we have had seven matches so far this term, with Kishan’s brilliant, unbeaten hundred against the Royals the sole century, but we have also seen both Shreyas Iyer and Quinton De Kock make 97 not out.
With two highly aggressive batting line-ups set to lock horns on a generally flat pitch at a historically high-scoring venue, ANY PLAYER TO MAKE A CENTURY IN THE MATCH does take the eye.
I’m not sure many cricket punters would’ve envisaged they would be taking 13/2 in this market a few years ago, but times have really changed, particularly in this tournament, and Sunday might just prove the perfect storm.
I’ll play to small stakes.
Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings
- When: 15:00, Sunday
- Where: Guwahati
- How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket
In Sunday’s second fixture, Rajasthan Royals welcome Chennai Super Kings to Guwahati at 3:00pm, UK time.
The Royals will be desperate for a win having lost their first two games, the first despite scoring 242-6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the second when only managing 151-9 at home to Kolkata Knight Riders.
The surface in Guwahati proved to be two-paced on that occasion and offered plenty of assistance to the spinners, meaning CSK’s visiting trio of spinners should be right at home.
That trio are all world-class and offer great variety, Afghanistan wrist spinner Noor Ahmed ably supported by finger spinners Ravi Ashwin and Ravi Jadeja.
If the Royals opening pair of Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal are unable to get the Royals off to a flyer, it could be tough work for the hosts again.
In terms of an in-play strategy, I’d be minded to take a pull in the Royals powerplay, hoping to see signs of that two-paced surface we saw here on Wednesday, and then short innings runs once the CSK spinners are fully into the game.
The CSK batting also has a few questions to answer, having come up short against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday.
Rachin Ravindra was a 4/1 winner for these pages on that occasion, but 3/1 is the best we can get now, so it's very much job done with the Kiwi.
I'm not expecting too many fireworks in this one, and at this stage anyway, no bet is the advice.
Updated at 0625 GMT on 29/03/25
