Cricket betting tips: Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad preview and best bets

Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad

When: 11:00, Sunday

Where: Visakhapatnam

How to watch: Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday’s first offering from the IPL has all the hallmarks of another high-scoring affair, with Delhi Capitals hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at 11:00am, UK time.

The first match of the season played on this ground saw the Capitals chase down 210 against Lucknow Super Giants in remarkable fashion, Ashutosh Sharma (66 not out from 31 balls) pulling off an unlikely heist after the Capitals had been reduced to 7-3 and 65-5 in their run chase.

It was a terrific counter-attack, but ultimately, the pitch was very flat and LSG fell short in their own batting innings having at one stage appeared well-set to post 250.

With fellow young guns Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs in the line-up, there should be runs in this Capitals team, though I do worry about how consistent they will be, and that might also be applicable to Sunrisers.

The visitors plundered 286-6 in their opening match win over Rajasthan Royals, as Ishan Kishan, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen all flexed their muscles.

There are more big scores in this batting unit, but their all-out-attack approach will occasionally see them come unstuck and they only managed a below-par 190-9 in their home loss to LSG on Friday.

On the face of it, the 9/4 available with Sky Bet for both teams to score 200+ runs should appeal, but the prices in these markets have really crashed in the last year or so, and perhaps both sides will continue to roll from the sublime to the ridiculous.

That word, ridiculous, would certainly sum up some of the batting and high scores we have seen so far this year. Flat pitches, short boundaries and the Impact Substitute should ensure we see more of the same.

At the time of writing, we have had seven matches so far this term, with Kishan’s brilliant, unbeaten hundred against the Royals the sole century, but we have also seen both Shreyas Iyer and Quinton De Kock make 97 not out.

With two highly aggressive batting line-ups set to lock horns on a generally flat pitch at a historically high-scoring venue, ANY PLAYER TO MAKE A CENTURY IN THE MATCH does take the eye.

I’m not sure many cricket punters would’ve envisaged they would be taking 13/2 in this market a few years ago, but times have really changed, particularly in this tournament, and Sunday might just prove the perfect storm.

I’ll play to small stakes.