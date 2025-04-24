Cricket betting tips: Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad preview and best bets

§Richard Mann has been among the winners in this year's IPL, and has a strong view on Friday's clash between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Cricket betting tips: IPL
2pts Chennai Super Kings to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad at 11/10 (General)
After a short hiatus, we’re back in Chennai on Friday as CHENNAI SUPER KINGS welcome Sunrisers Hyderabad at 3pm, UK time.
Both sides are enduring miserable campaigns, something of a surprise given CSK’s rich IPL pedigree and the fact Sunrisers finished runners-up in the tournament only 12 months ago.
Struggles with the bat some up both campaigns thus far, bar a couple of mammoth totals at home from Sunrisers, and recent history tells us things won’t be easy for batting again in Chennai.
The last match played on this ground came on April 11, when CSK were restricted to 103-9 by Kolkata Knight Riders’ potent spin attack, and spin should be key again.
CSK are very well stocked in that area, with Noor Ahmed, Ravi Ashwin and Ravi Jadeja three of their frontline bowlers, and it would make sense for them to play to their strengths again.
I don’t expect big runs here, and this Sunrisers batting line-up in particular doesn’t appeal as having the technique, skill or form to succeed in these conditions.
With home advantage an especially important factor on this ground, the vote has to go to CSK at odds-against.
Preview published at 1555 BST on 24/04/25
