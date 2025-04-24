Cricket betting tips: Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad preview and best bets

§Richard Mann has been among the winners in this year's IPL, and has a strong view on Friday's clash between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Cricket betting tips: IPL 2pts Chennai Super Kings to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad at 11/10 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

After a short hiatus, we’re back in Chennai on Friday as CHENNAI SUPER KINGS welcome Sunrisers Hyderabad at 3pm, UK time. Both sides are enduring miserable campaigns, something of a surprise given CSK’s rich IPL pedigree and the fact Sunrisers finished runners-up in the tournament only 12 months ago. Struggles with the bat some up both campaigns thus far, bar a couple of mammoth totals at home from Sunrisers, and recent history tells us things won’t be easy for batting again in Chennai.