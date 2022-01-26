Richard Mann has two bets in his preview of Friday's Big Bash final between defending champions Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers.

Never, ever write off Sydney Sixers. There are a few strict rules I try to keep when betting on cricket – some more useful than others – but I learnt a long time ago that as far at T20 cricket goes, there has never been a more resilient and streetwise outfit than the Sixers. In terms of finding a way to win, no side does it better. Wednesday’s Big Bash Challenger was a match that should live long in the memory – quite an achievement in an era of T20 overkill – with Adelaide Strikers initially recovering from 21-3 when batting first to put one foot in the final, before Hayden Kerr, promoted from number eight in the batting order to open following a spate of injuries in the Sixers camp, blasted an unbeaten 98 to haul his side to victory off the very last delivery. The Big Bash has descended into a farce this season – the competition’s poor handling of a number of Covid-19 outbreaks unfairly compromising some teams in favour of others, the length of the tournament once again dissuading many overseas stars from taking part, and the ridiculous decision to not allow Steve Smith to play in the finals denying fans old and new, at home or in the stadiums, the chance to watch one of the best players in the world. It has made for a largely dismal spectacle. Big Bash ignites in time for showpiece final But the Big Bash finally burst back into life on Wednesday, and Friday's clash between the Sixers and Perth Scorchers – the two most successful sides in the history of the competition – promises to deliver a final act that might just save a season that has been one to forget.

Just to confirm the dominance of these two giants, Friday’s match will be a repeat of last year’s final and the fourth final these two teams have contested in 11 runnings of the Big Bash. A worthy final between the two outstanding franchises in the history of the competition and, once again, the top two in this season’s League table. With Josh Philippe already ruled out of the final due to Covid-19, James Vince on international duty with England, Jordan Silk nursing a hamstring injury, Daniel Hughes an ankle sprain, and Steve O’Keefe and Moises Henriques calf niggles, the Sixers are sure to be depleted whatever XI they can put on the field on Friday. Nevertheless, this side thrives in adversity and expecting them to roll over would be a mistake. Strong Scorchers set to go off heavy favourites The Scorchers have barely put a foot wrong this term, topping the table with 11 wins and then beating the Sixers comfortably in the Qualifier as Josh Inglis returned to form and Kurtis Patterson and Mitchell Marsh continued to make hay. Marsh is another doubt for this one, though just like the aforementioned Hughes, Henriques and O’Keefe, expect him to be patched up to play, and his battle with the latter could go a long way to deciding the outcome of the match. Marsh has remained at the top of his game since powering Australia to T20 World Cup glory late last year, but left arm spin remains a weakness of his and the Sixers will look to O’Keefe to pick up this prized scalp. With the likes of Colin Munro, Ashton Turner and Laurie Evans also featuring in a formidable top six, it’s hard to pick any holes in the Scorchers batting, and Australian Test bowler Jhye Richardson will lead a fine attack that boasts pace, spin and plenty of experience.

Kurtis Patterson has been in fine touch this season

Still, all things being equal, I would favour the Sixers again, but injuries have decimated their playing group and unless Smith is allowed to play – which might not be completely out of the question if they don’t have enough fit players in their squad – then, on paper at least, the Scorchers would appear to hold all the aces. Cricket isn’t played on paper, though, and given everything we know about the Sixers’ resolve, the 9/4 on offer with Sky Bet is certainly tempting. For now, with injury doubts about so many of their star performers, I’ll hold off, but it will certainly be worth monitoring the team news in the lead up to the final in the hope the Sixers can put a strong XI on the field. Back big runs in Big Bash finale Whether the Sixers have quite enough to make it three Big Bash wins in as many years remains to be seen, but they won’t relinquish their title without a fight on a ground that has been good for batting all season. As such, backing both teams to score 170+ runs at 15/8 and 180+ runs at 5/1 with Sky Bet looks the way to go.

The Docklands in Melbourne has hosted nine games this term, with 200 passed on three occasions and plenty more scores in excess of 170. Even in some one-sides affairs, there have been some very comfortable run chases of over 150. Expect a good batting pitch to be unveiled for two fine batting sides in the final, and backing big runs makes plenty of appeal. In the top batsman markets, it’s hard to know exactly who will slot in where for the Sixers, and as Wednesday proved, they have so much depth throughout that making a strong case for one player over another isn’t easy. Were O’Keefe passed fit, I’d favour the left-handed Patterson over Marsh for the Scorchers, for all there are dangers a plenty in that line-up.

Sean Abbott

Don’t rule out another Man of the Match display from Sean Abbott who generally stands up for the Sixers in big games, while for the Scorchers, fellow all-rounder Ashton Agar is another who is rarely out of the action. Both make some appeal at double-figure odds, but backing big runs rates the more solid option at this stage, with selection unknowns remaining but a good contest between two brilliant outfits once again on the cards. Published at 1430 GMT on 26/01/22