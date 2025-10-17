Cricket betting tips: Australia v India first ODI preview and best bets

Richard Mann previews Sunday's first ODI between Australia and India in Perth, with bets at 25/1 and 6/1 to consider.

Cricket betting tips: Australia v India 2pts Marnus Labuschagne top Australia batsman at 6/1 (bet365) 1pt Nitish Kumar Reddy top India batsman at 25/1 (BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Australia and India renew hostilities in Perth on Sunday (4.30 am), when beginning a three-match ODI series. The hosts have been ravaged by injuries, so India might be value to win the match at odds-against, for all a lack of cricket in recent months for the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma does muddy the waters a little. Moreover, I’m not quite sure what to expect from the surface in Perth, one which tends offer bowlers something with the new ball but is ultimately a good pitch for batting. What are the best bets? I nailed my colours to the MARNUS LABUSCHAGNE mast in my antepost Ashes piece here earlier in the week, buoyed by the Queenslander’s return to form at the start of the Australian domestic season. He’s a late call-up to the Australia ODI squad for this series following an injury scare to Cameron Green, and I’m inclined to press up on him again despite the rushed preparation. Labuschagne is expected to fly to Perth on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s fixture, but the very fact Australia are asking him to make that flight suggests they want him in the starting XI.

Four centuries in his last five innings 💯



Marnus Labuschagne is piling on the runs in domestic cricket ahead of the Ashes 🇦🇺#Ashes2025 pic.twitter.com/c25zX5bYFb — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) October 16, 2025

The 31-year-old has all but secured his selection for the Ashes with four hundreds in his last five knocks, two coming in this 50-over format, and I’m keen to stick with him while his form his red-hot. With Australia battling so many injuries, this doesn’t look a vintage home batting line-up, and Labuschagne boasts a healthy record against India in this format. The 6/1 with bet365 TOP AUSTRALIA BATSMAN looks very good, with a spot at three or four in the batting order predicted. Reddy to rock As mentioned at the top of this piece, India have a few hurdles to overcome here, so I’m inclined to take a flyer on NITISH KUMAR REDDY to be TOP INDIA BATSMAN. A brisk 43 in the recent second Test against West Indies confirms Reddy to be in good touch with the bat, but there are other factors pushing me in his direction. For starters, I wouldn’t be surprised to see India lose early wickets to the new ball, in quick conditions and with their top order either light on cricket, or in Shubman Gill’s case, having travelled from India following the conclusion of that recent Test series against West Indies only a matter of days ago. Shreyas Iyer would have ordinarily been my pick, but he still has questions to answer regarding his play against the short ball on a pitch that is generally fast and bouncy. I’m very interested to see how he goes.

But there are no such concerns about Reddy who was a revelation with the bat when India and Australia played out a fascinating Test series on these shores last winter. Reddy looked at home in these conditions, finishing the series as India’s second highest runscorer with 298 runs at an average of 37.25 despite batting down the order. He made scores of 41 (top score) and 38 not out from number eight in the first Test at this very venue, and added a brilliant hundred in Melbourne. One on the running themes of that series was how Reddy continually outperformed his higher-profile teammates and kept defying the odds to win the top India batsman market. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly where Reddy will bat on Sunday, or indeed if he will actually make the starting XI, but quotes of 25/1 would appear to underestimate his batting skills in these conditions. Remember, it’s stakes refunded if he doesn’t play, so Reddy looks worth a bet at the prices. Preview published at 1415 BST on 17/10/25