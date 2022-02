Chris Silverwood has left his position as England head coach following a dismal Ashes campaign.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced the decision on Thursday night, 24 hours after Ashley Giles stepped down from his role as managing director of England men’s cricket. It follows a review into the recent series in Australia, which ended in a 4-0 defeat. A report on the tour was submitted to the ECB last week with Silverwood and Giles now departing. A caretaker head coach for next month’s red-ball tour of the West Indies will be appointed “in the coming days” by Sir Andrew Strauss, who has stepped in to fill the void left by Giles on an interim basis.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said: “During his time in the role Chris has given absolutely everything to make a success of it. He is a man of great integrity, who players and staff alike have enjoyed working with. “Under Chris, England men’s white-ball teams have been ranked first and second in the world while he also led the Test team to a number of series wins including away in South Africa and Sri Lanka. “He has led the England men’s team with great resilience and empathy through an incredibly challenging period for English cricket, and he deserves our sincere thanks and gratitude. “In the coming days Andrew Strauss will appoint a caretaker coach for the tour of the West Indies and will then consider the appropriate coaching structures to help England move forwards.”

Silverwood has paid the price for a poor 2021 of red-ball cricket where England lost nine of the 15 Tests, including series defeats away to India and at home to New Zealand. The 46-year-old first joined the set-up at the beginning of 2018 as bowling coach before he was promoted to become Trevor Bayliss’ replacement at the end of the drawn 2019 Ashes. A big part of Silverwood’s remit was to improve performances in Tests after his predecessor had overseen a reset of white-ball cricket which culminated in Eoin Morgan’s side being able to lift the 50-over World Cup three years ago. While the unexpected challenge of the coronavirus pandemic brought plenty of problems early into his tenure, the reign of the former Yorkshire bowler will be remembered for batting collapses and a regular issue of failing to deliver big first-innings runs.