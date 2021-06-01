Stuart Broad named England vice-captain for first Test against New Zealand

Broad was controversially dropped for the first Test of the English summer last year before a series of remarkable displays after being restored to the XI, in which he averaged 13.41 with the ball and went past 500 Test wickets.

In the absence of the injured Ben Stokes and rested Jos Buttler, Joe Root revealed seamer Broad – who has in the past led England’s Twenty20 side – would be his deputy on the eve of the two-Test series against the Black Caps.

Root said: “Stuart has been a senior player for a long time. He speaks extremely well, he’s got a very good cricket brain, and captaincy experience within the short format. He’s the right man to take that in Ben and Jos’ absence.

“He’s at real peace with his game at the minute. He’s an integral part as a senior player, and very much a leader within that bowling group. I’m really pleased for him, and it’s a great opportunity for him to take that on.

“You don’t play as many games as he has, or have the record he does, without having to go through some difficult moments in your career. A lot of the time it’s how you respond to that. And he’s always done that extremely well, and it’s why he’s such a wonderful player – and one of the best in the world.”