T20 Vitality Blast preview and free betting tips: Low scores predicted in Roses clash

The latest instalment of the Roses rivalry takes place in front of Sky Sports cameras at Headingley on Friday night, where Yorkshire will be hopeful they can atone for a couple of crushing defeats at the hands of bitter rivals Lancashire in last year’s Vitality Blast.

After riding on the back Jonny Bairstow’s blade, Yorkshire's flying start to this year’s competition has hit a couple of speedbumps with two defeats from their last three matches – the most recent a chastising hammering at the hands of Birmingham Bears – not yet displacing them from top spot in the North Group, but leaving their passionate members looking nervously over their shoulders for the remainder of regular season.

Like every year for Yorkshire, losing key players such as Bairstow, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, David Willey and Adil Rashid leaves a gaping hole in their squad and as impressive as the likes of Harry Brook and Jordan Thomson have been this term, being shorn of so much international quality is hard to overcome.

On the upside, coach Andrew Gale has moved quickly draft in reinforcements with Mark Stoneman joining on loan from Surrey. With Yorkshire stalwart Adam Lyth unlikely to stay quiet for too long, that opening pair at least have the potential to lay strong foundations for Brook to make his mark later in the piece, but the rest of the line-up does look weak.

The bowling is pretty solid, though, with Matthew Fisher richly gifted and effortlessly good if his body can hold up, while New Zealand paceman Lockie Ferguson will expect more of himself than he has produced in recent matches and will be keen to make an impact in a game as big as this. Throw Dom Bess into the mix, and Yorkshire should continue to take plenty of wickets.