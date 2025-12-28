Big Bash cricket betting tips: Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers match preview and best bets

Richard Mann bagged an 8/1 winner in the Big Bash on Monday, and has two more picks for Tuesday's clash between Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers.

Cricket tips: Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers 0.5pt Chris Green top Sydney Thunder batsman at 28/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Tom Andrews top Sydney Thunder batsman at 50/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sydney Thunder’s season is in danger of quickly unravelling, and things don’t get any easier when they host the mighty Perth Scorchers on Tuesday morning. Last year’s beaten finalists have lost three of their opening four matches, and to my mind, most concerning is the batting. They only managed 151 all out against local rivals Sydney Sixers two games back, before being bowled out for a paltry 128 by Melbourne Stars on Sunday on what looked to be a very good pitch in Canberra. David Warner held the batting together last term, but he isn’t getting any younger and his lack of activity, and also the manner in which he is playing right now, suggests he isn’t the force of old. In fact, with go-slow Cameron Bancroft in the top four, and Sam Konstas still fighting for his best form, this looks a batting line-up worth taking on.

The Showground Stadium used to be very hard work for batting, suggesting playing unders on Thunder’s match runs line of 161.5 has legs. However, the Sixers managed 198 batting first here in the Sydney Derby, so I’m not totally confident about expected conditions, not when we are talking about betting a 5/6 chance. Sam Billings, with one half-century to his name already this term, looks the standout in this Thunder line-up, for all 11/2 is no gift about someone who has been batting at number five. I do want to have another crack at the TOP SYDNEY THUNDER batsman market, though, and find myself lured in by the big prices about old friend CHRIS GREEN (28/1), who has previous for these pages and is more than capable of delivering. Green averaged 62.40 in the County Championship for Lancashire last summer, making a couple of hundreds, and has batted in the top six for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield this term. He’s been batting at number eight for the Thunder, which isn’t ideal, but 25 won this market on Sunday, and Green is more than capable of that if the top order fails to fire again – especially with the Power Surge giving those batting lower down the opportunity to catch up.

Remember, this is a well-drilled Scorchers bowling outfit, so the Thunder could struggle again. With that in mind, I can also make the case for TOM ANDREWS, who hasn’t featured yet this season but could be close to a recall. Andrew may well replace the struggling Tanveer Sangha as one of the spin-bowling options, especially as his handy batting would add some much-needed depth in that department. Andrews can really bat, with a First Class hundred to his name and three fifties from only 17 appearances. Andrews blasted 13 not out from eight balls against Melbourne Stars last season, so doesn’t mess about, and is another with the game to win this market if getting a gig in a moderate Thunder side. As ever, it’s stakes returned if Andrews doesn’t play, and he looks worth a swing at odds of 50/1. Posted at 13:05 GMT on 29/12/25