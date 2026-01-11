Big Bash cricket betting tips: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades match preview and best bets

Richard Mann's Big Bash tips have been going well this season, and he has a big-priced fancy for Monday's action.

Cricket tips: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades 1pt David Willey top Sydney Thunder batsman at 33/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Despite David Warner’s red-hot form, Sydney Thunder have only won once all season, and have lost their last five matches. Spare a thought for Warner who has peeled off scores of 130 not out, 67* and 82 in his last three outings, all to no avail. Worse still, the veteran left-hander was unable to take the field in the second innings against Brisbane Heat on Saturday, and is relying on a quick recovery in order to be fit for Thunder’s home fixture against Melbourne Renegades on Monday. He has been named in the 14-man home squad, but it looks a big ask, so I’m happy to take a swing on the TOP SYDNEY THUNDER BATSMAN market. It’s an approach I’ve taken before, at times a frustrating one, but after Warner, who is averaging 64.60 this term, this is a poor batting unit.

Another top innings from David Warner in #BBL15 ⚡ pic.twitter.com/StG9dZsNf3 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 10, 2026

For some context, this season has been viewed as a successful one for opener Matthew Gilkes, but he has still only scored 218 runs at 27.25. With or without Warner, this is always a market that interests me, but if the Thunder captain doesn’t pull up in time, we could well have a big-priced winner. Sam Konstas is the likely replacement for Warner, and 9/2 about an opener is usually too big, but I’d prefer to look further down the list. Chris Green is an old favourite of mine, but he's not fired with the bat of late, nor really Daniel Sams. Should Tom Andrews earn a recall, I’d be happy throwing coppers at the dangerous southpaw at odds of 100/1. However, I’m going to try DAVID WILLEY at 33/1. The Englishman has made the recent switch from the ILT20, as expected taking the new ball and producing his usual wholehearted performances in the field.

Willey is a good batsman, too, far batter than a number eight, and I do wonder if the Thunder might consider getting the all-rounder up the order, especially if Warner is indeed absent. Willey first made his name as an aggressive opening batsman in this format for Northamptonshire, and returned to his boyhood club in 2023, more recently hitting 452 runs in 16 T20 Blast appearances last summer, when making four fifties. Willey did his damage batting in the top order, often opening. There is a chance, only a chance, that the Thunder mix things up here if Warner doesn’t play. If not, we’re taking 33/1 about a very capable number seven or eight in a team that, by and large, has been dreadful with the bat for a while now. If they are shorn of the services of their captain, things could get even worse, and this market suddenly becomes wide-open. Posted at 17:25 GMT on 11/01/26