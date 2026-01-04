Big Bash cricket betting tips: Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat match preview and best bets

Richard Mann has been hitting the target in this year's Big Bash, and has two more bets for Monday's clash between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat.
Cricket tips: Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat
2pts Colin Munro under 22.5 match runs at 5/6 (Boylesports)
2pts Jack Edwards over 31.5 player performance points at 5/6 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
This Big Bash season has been quite the struggle for COLIN MUNRO, and the New Zealander could be set for another tough outing when Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat face off at Coffs Harbour on Monday.
Munro began the campaign with a half-century, but since then scores of 0, 18, 14, 4 and 3 tell a sorry tale.
And it wasn’t much better last season when Munro averaged just 7.66 from six appearances, with a high score of 23.
Approaching 39 years of age, Munro looks a spent force, and a player who has always relied on hand-eye coordination and natural talent rather than a watertight technique was always likely to see noticeable drop-off at some stage.
Even if such thoughts are a little premature, recent evidence suggests Munro runs is an unders play, so shorting the veteran opener at UNDER 22.5 MATCH RUNS with Boylesports makes perfect sense.
The Sixers boast a solid attack, too, one which features all-rounder JACK EDWARDS.
He was a good winner for these pages when beating his PLAYER PERFORMANCE line of 34.5 on New Year's Day, so I’m very happy to bet OVERS again at a reduced line of 31.5.
I suspect the carrot has been dangled because Edwards wasn’t required with the bat in that game, but make no mistake, this is a very capable middle-order batsman who is better than a few above him in the Sixers line-up.
However, his bowling has been doing much of the damage this season, and he’s now up to 10 wickets from only five matches.
As such, I’m happy stick with Edwards to deliver again.
Posted at 15:40 GMT on 04/01/26
