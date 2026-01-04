Big Bash cricket betting tips: Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat match preview and best bets

This Big Bash season has been quite the struggle for COLIN MUNRO, and the New Zealander could be set for another tough outing when Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat face off at Coffs Harbour on Monday.

Munro began the campaign with a half-century, but since then scores of 0, 18, 14, 4 and 3 tell a sorry tale.

And it wasn’t much better last season when Munro averaged just 7.66 from six appearances, with a high score of 23.

Approaching 39 years of age, Munro looks a spent force, and a player who has always relied on hand-eye coordination and natural talent rather than a watertight technique was always likely to see noticeable drop-off at some stage.