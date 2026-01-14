Big Bash cricket betting tips: Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers match preview and best bets

Following an encouraging start to the Big Bash, the wheels have fallen off for Melbourne Renegades who could be in trouble when hosting high-flying Perth Scorchers at the Docklands Stadium on Thursday.

The Scorchers have won four of their last five fixtures, and posted 232-4 as their fearsome batting line-up filled their boots in Adelaide on Sunday.

Mitchell Marsh, who made 89 in that game, is now starting to tick, as is Ashton Turner, while the return of Josh Inglis from international duty is a further boost for the visitors.

I don’t give the Renegades much chance here, and their batting hopes in particular rest on the shoulders on opener Josh Brown whose last five scores read 43, 84, 22, 80 and 35.

With young gun Oliver Peake now away playing for Australia under 19s, the Scorchers will fancy that getting rid of Brown early could open the door to a comfortable victory. I tend to agree.