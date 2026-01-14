Big Bash cricket betting tips: Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers match preview and best bets

Richard Mann isn't expecting much from Melbourne Renegades when they host the mighty Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash on Thursday.
Following an encouraging start to the Big Bash, the wheels have fallen off for Melbourne Renegades who could be in trouble when hosting high-flying Perth Scorchers at the Docklands Stadium on Thursday.
The Scorchers have won four of their last five fixtures, and posted 232-4 as their fearsome batting line-up filled their boots in Adelaide on Sunday.
Mitchell Marsh, who made 89 in that game, is now starting to tick, as is Ashton Turner, while the return of Josh Inglis from international duty is a further boost for the visitors.
I don’t give the Renegades much chance here, and their batting hopes in particular rest on the shoulders on opener Josh Brown whose last five scores read 43, 84, 22, 80 and 35.
With young gun Oliver Peake now away playing for Australia under 19s, the Scorchers will fancy that getting rid of Brown early could open the door to a comfortable victory. I tend to agree.
As always in a potential mismatch, there is appeal in looking at the top batsman market, with this Renegades one rife for a shook if Brown can’t continue his hot streak.
However, 18/1 is the best you’ll get for Will Sutherland, 12/1 Hassan Khan, and those would be the only two I’d be interested in from the middle order in the absence of Peake.
Back to this Renegades batting group, and it’s interesting to see their current runs line has been chalked up at 163.5.
With the Docklands holding up well this season, and Brown going great guns, that looks about right, but things will look a lot different if the main man for the Renegades doesn’t fire.
As such, keep an eye on those runs lines, and don’t be surprised if the Renegades stumble once Brown has done his bit.
