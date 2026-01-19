Big Bash cricket betting tips: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars match preview and best bets

Richard Mann is backing Hobart Hurricanes to prove too strong for Melbourne Stars when they meet in the Big Bash Knockout on Wednesday morning.

Cricket tips: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars 2pts Hobart Hurricanes to beat Melbourne Stars at 8/11 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

HOBART HURRICANES must be wondering just how they have found themselves in Wednesday’s Big Bash Knockout, and not the Qualifier a day earlier, but the men in purple must now take down Melbourne Stars in order to keep alive their hopes of winning back-to-back titles. For much of the season, the Hurricanes have again looked the best team in the competition as their fearsome batting line-up flexed its muscles, ably supported by a fine bowling attack. The bowling is superb with lots of variety. The hosts have two leg spinners in Rishad Hossain and Rehan Ahmed, a brilliant death bowler in Nathan Ellis, and genuine pace up front from Riley Meredith.

It’s remarkable to think, then, that the batting is thought to be the Hurricanes' stronger suit. Up top, Mitch Owen is a match-winner and a fearsome proposition who has started to fire of late. Beau Webster has now returned from international duty, and that’s before we get to the engine room of Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary and Matthew Wade. As demonstrated when the Hurricanes marched to Big Bash glory 12 months ago, this is a very good T20 outfit when everything clicks, and playing at home, particularly here in Hobart where the pitch is good for batting, gives them a further edge. As such, 8/11 about the Hurricanes looks a good bet to me, against a Stars outfit now struggling following a bright start to the season.

Stars captain Marcus Stoinis