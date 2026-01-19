Big Bash cricket betting tips: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars match preview and best bets

Richard Mann is backing Hobart Hurricanes to prove too strong for Melbourne Stars when they meet in the Big Bash Knockout on Wednesday morning.
Cricket tips: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars
2pts Hobart Hurricanes to beat Melbourne Stars at 8/11 (General)
HOBART HURRICANES must be wondering just how they have found themselves in Wednesday’s Big Bash Knockout, and not the Qualifier a day earlier, but the men in purple must now take down Melbourne Stars in order to keep alive their hopes of winning back-to-back titles.
For much of the season, the Hurricanes have again looked the best team in the competition as their fearsome batting line-up flexed its muscles, ably supported by a fine bowling attack.
The bowling is superb with lots of variety. The hosts have two leg spinners in Rishad Hossain and Rehan Ahmed, a brilliant death bowler in Nathan Ellis, and genuine pace up front from Riley Meredith.
It’s remarkable to think, then, that the batting is thought to be the Hurricanes' stronger suit.
Up top, Mitch Owen is a match-winner and a fearsome proposition who has started to fire of late. Beau Webster has now returned from international duty, and that’s before we get to the engine room of Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary and Matthew Wade.
As demonstrated when the Hurricanes marched to Big Bash glory 12 months ago, this is a very good T20 outfit when everything clicks, and playing at home, particularly here in Hobart where the pitch is good for batting, gives them a further edge.
As such, 8/11 about the Hurricanes looks a good bet to me, against a Stars outfit now struggling following a bright start to the season.
Stars skipper Marcus Stoinis has been a colossus this term, averaging 66.00 with the bat and taking 14 wickets with the ball. Sadly, nobody appears willing to offer prices on his player performance points anymore, so that particular gravy train has come to an end for now.
The problem for the Stars is that the rest of the battling line-up isn't firing. Sam Harper has enjoyed a good season, but has failed the last twice, Joe Clarke made a duck on his return from injury in Perth, while Glenn Maxwell and Hilton Cartwright are badly out of form.
Stoinis can’t do all the heavy lifting on his own, and this could well be a one-sided affair if his teammates don’t find some form quickly.
I doubt they can, so make the Hurricanes a bet, even at odds-against.
Posted at 12:15 GMT on 19/01/26
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.