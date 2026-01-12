Big Bash cricket betting tips: Hobart Hurricanes v Brisbane Heat match preview and best bets

Richard Mann's Big Bash tips have been going great guns of late, and he takes a strong view on Wednesday's fixture here.
Cricket tips: Hobart Hurricanes v Brisbane Heat
1pt Both teams to score 180+ runs at 12/5 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
1pt Both teams to score 190+ runs at 9/2 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
Brisbane Heat will be confident of putting up a bold show when travelling to face Hobart Hurricanes on Wednesday.
The Heat have endured a strange campaign thus far, starting with a couple of blistering batting displays, namely when chasing down 258 against Perth Scorchers.
Thereafter, the batting somewhat fell off a cliff, with overseas player Colin Murno proving particularly disappointing.
However, the return of Australia Test stars Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne provided an instant boost in Saturday’s win over Sydney Thunder, the former stroking 78 in a comfortable run chase of 180-plus.
Labuschagne wasn’t even required with the bat, the likes Matt Renshaw and Max Bryant ahead of him making up a dangerous and now apparently solid top six.
The Heat will need to be solid against the Hurricanes whose own batting is extremely strong.
Mitch Owen is finding his range again and is ably supported by a power-packed middle order that includes Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary and Matthew Wade.
I’ve made the point on these pages previously that this Hurricanes batting unit could chase down just about anything and, as referenced earlier, the Heat have already done just that, even without the services of their aforementioned Test stars.
I’m getting round to advising another runs bet, then, an approach even more attractive when you look at the numbers for this ground this season.
The Scorchers smoked 229-3 at this venue earlier in the campaign, before the Hurricanes hit 189 in reply. Meanwhile, the visit of Sydney Thunder saw the hosts chase down 181 to again underline just how well this pitch has played this year.
With both batting units now ticking plenty of boxes, I’m happy to recommend BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 180+ RUNS and BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 190+ RUNS.
Posted at 10:55 GMT on 13/01/26
