Big Bash cricket betting tips: Hobart Hurricanes v Brisbane Heat match preview and best bets

1pt Both teams to score 190+ runs at 9/2 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)

1pt Both teams to score 180+ runs at 12/5 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)

Brisbane Heat will be confident of putting up a bold show when travelling to face Hobart Hurricanes on Wednesday.

The Heat have endured a strange campaign thus far, starting with a couple of blistering batting displays, namely when chasing down 258 against Perth Scorchers.

Thereafter, the batting somewhat fell off a cliff, with overseas player Colin Murno proving particularly disappointing.

However, the return of Australia Test stars Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne provided an instant boost in Saturday’s win over Sydney Thunder, the former stroking 78 in a comfortable run chase of 180-plus.

Labuschagne wasn’t even required with the bat, the likes Matt Renshaw and Max Bryant ahead of him making up a dangerous and now apparently solid top six.