Big Bash cricket betting tips: Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers match preview and best bets

Richard Mann is enjoying a fruitful Big Bash so far, and has another best bet lined up for Friday's fixture between Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers.
Cricket tips: Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers
2pts Both teams to score 180+ runs at 11/4 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
It’s Hobart Hurricanes against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash on Friday, where I’m expecting big runs to prove the order of the day.
Hobart has just about been the best place to bat in the tournament this season, with a high score of 229-3 from the Perth Scorchers in a game where the Hurricanes hit 189 in reply.
The visit of Sydney Thunder saw the hosts chase down 181 to further underscore how good the going has been for batters at this venue.
The Hurricanes, current champions, boast a brilliant batting line-up, headed by dynamic opening pair Mitch Owen and Tim Ward, who are ably supported by the likes of Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary and Matthew Wade.
One suspects the Hurricanes will continue to score heavily with the bat, and I reckon they could chase just about anything on their home patch.
As such, I’m leaning towards backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 180+ RUNS (11/4) at this stage.
That will require the Strikers to play ball, no guarantee given how hit and miss they have proven, but this is a batting line-up featuring powerhouse openers Matt Short and Chris Lynn. Both ought to enjoy the surface here.
There is talent in that middle order, too, for all the openers are key, and 180 shouldn’t be beyond both teams if they can click into gear on this high-scoring ground.
Posted at 20:00 GMT on 07/01/26
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.