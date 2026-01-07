Big Bash cricket betting tips: Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers match preview and best bets

It’s Hobart Hurricanes against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash on Friday, where I’m expecting big runs to prove the order of the day.

Hobart has just about been the best place to bat in the tournament this season, with a high score of 229-3 from the Perth Scorchers in a game where the Hurricanes hit 189 in reply.

The visit of Sydney Thunder saw the hosts chase down 181 to further underscore how good the going has been for batters at this venue.

The Hurricanes, current champions, boast a brilliant batting line-up, headed by dynamic opening pair Mitch Owen and Tim Ward, who are ably supported by the likes of Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary and Matthew Wade.