Big Bash cricket betting tips: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers match preview and best bets

Richard Mann previews Sunday's Big Bash fixture between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers, with a familiar face expected to dominate again.

Cricket tips: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers 1pt Steve Smith to make a fifty at 15/8 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Hot from captaining Australia to Ashes glory this winter, Steve Smith has made quite the return to Big Bash duty. Smith kicked off with 19 not out against Hobart Hurricanes before rain intervened, and then put together a majestic hundred against Sydney Thunder on Friday. It was just the same last term, with Smith only playing three games but still managing a century and a fifty.

The 36-year-old is clearly a class above this level, and will be licking his lips at the prospect of playing at the Gabba when Sydney Sixers travel to take on Brisbane Heat on Sunday morning. The pitch at the Gabba has been good for batting all season, playing host to the early-season run-fest when the Heat chased down 258 against Perth Scorchers. With conditions in his favour, the scene is set for the Sixers opener to continue his hot-streak, and SMITH TO MAKE A FIFTY looks a bet at 15/8. For the hosts, Nathan McSweeney has previous against the Sixers, and returned to form with 49 in a dramatic win over the Hurricanes earlier in the week. He might be one for an in-play overs bet should he indeed stay at number three. Posted at 15:00 GMT on 16/01/26