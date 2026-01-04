Big Bash cricket betting tips: Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder match preview and best bets

It’s back to Adelaide on Tuesday as the Big Bash makes his third visit of the campaign to South Australia for the fixture between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder.

The Adelaide Oval is one of the best places to bat in Australia, but the first two matches of the Big Bash season failed to deliver, with first-innings scores of 155 and 121 chased down comfortably enough.

For my money, both of those pitches were excellent for runscoring, typical Adelaide, but the quality of batting was poor on each occasion and, ultimately, it takes two to tango.

In five matches here last term, both teams to score 180+ runs landed once, while both teams to score 190+ runs landed on another occasion, similarly both teams to score 200+ runs. The home team blasted 251-5 in one match.

I retain faith in the pitch here, aided by a fast outfield and short square boundaries, but the two teams in question on Tuesday haven’t been overly reliable with the bat this term.