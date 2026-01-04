Big Bash cricket betting tips: Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder match preview and best bets

Richard Mann ponders whether big runs could be on the cards when Adelaide Strikers host Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash on Tuesday.
No recommended bets
It’s back to Adelaide on Tuesday as the Big Bash makes his third visit of the campaign to South Australia for the fixture between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder.
The Adelaide Oval is one of the best places to bat in Australia, but the first two matches of the Big Bash season failed to deliver, with first-innings scores of 155 and 121 chased down comfortably enough.
For my money, both of those pitches were excellent for runscoring, typical Adelaide, but the quality of batting was poor on each occasion and, ultimately, it takes two to tango.
In five matches here last term, both teams to score 180+ runs landed once, while both teams to score 190+ runs landed on another occasion, similarly both teams to score 200+ runs. The home team blasted 251-5 in one match.
I retain faith in the pitch here, aided by a fast outfield and short square boundaries, but the two teams in question on Tuesday haven’t been overly reliable with the bat this term.
The Thunder made 205-4 against Hobart Hurricanes last time out, but that was down to a brilliant, unbeaten 130 from captain David Warner who didn’t receive a great deal of help.
The visitors have only won one game all season, while the Strikers are 2-5 having been bowled out for 120 in Perth on Sunday.
Nevertheless, there is potential in both batting units.
The Strikers have Matt Short and Chris Lynn opening the batting, while I have plenty of time for Liam Scott. Jamie Overton gives it a whack from number six.
As for the visitors, Warner’s return to form is big, and Sam Billings has started the campaign brightly, as has Matthew Gilkes.
Neither side has the depth in batting that some of the stronger teams in the competition can boast, but the respective top orders are undoubtably dangerous if clicking into gear.
My suspicion is that one team might just do that on Tuesday, but that relying on two largely unreliable outfits to click in the game is a stretch.
That makes those both teams to score markets less appealing, but betting big overs on the team batting first could be the way to go.
The Strikers runs line is currently 169.5 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook), with the Thunder line standing at 166.5 at the time of writing.
The ‘runs range’ betting that has generally been available in-play with the above listed firms looks the best option here, and I’d be tempted to chance my arm on the extreme end of overs.
