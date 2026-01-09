Big Bash cricket betting tips: Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers match preview and best bets

Richard Mann previews Sunday morning's Big Bash fixture between Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers.

Cricket tips: Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers 1pt Both teams to score 180+ runs at 5/2 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) 1pt Both teams to score 190+ runs at 5/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The Big Bash takes us back to Adelaide on Sunday (08:15), when the Strikers host Perth Scorchers. Both teams will be licking their wounds a little, the Strikers having batted poorly – the highly-promising Liam Scott apart – in Friday’s defeat away to Hobart Hurricanes. Meanwhile, the Scorchers were victims of daylight robbery in their midweek match against Melbourne Renegades, failing to defend four from the final delivery. We expect the Strikers to welcome back Test star Alex Carey for this one, though not Travis Head, and the former’s excellent form in the Ashes will be a big boost to a so far misfiring home batting line-up.

"That one is for you dad!"



A wonderful moment as the hometown hero Alex Carey brings up 100.#Ashes | #PlayoftheDay | @nrmainsurance pic.twitter.com/aEdfwRedz5 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2025

For the Scorchers, Josh Inglis should also return, though I’m less worried about their batting given how strong the likes of Mitch Marsh, Cooper Connolly and Ashton Turner have looked at various points this season. I certainly wouldn’t read too much into a couple of modest recent totals from the Scorchers at home, one against the Strikers when successfully defending a relatively low score. Both of those matches were played on the same wicket, which was poor. Adelaide will be much different. I’ve banged this drum all year, but the reason we have yet to see the huge scores we would usually expect here has nothing to do with the quality of pitches produced, just poor batting. The wickets have been typically excellent, and I’m still of the view we’ll get big runs here at some stage.

Chris Lynn and Matt Short are two men who have yet to fire, but Carey’s return is huge for the Strikers, and don’t be surprised if 200 is breached on Sunday. Remember, the Strikers blasted 251 against Brisbane Heat on this ground a year ago to the day. Including that one, in five matches here last season, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 180+ RUNS landed once, while BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 190+ RUNS landed on another occasion, similarly both teams to score 200+ runs. I’m happy to have another swing on the 180 and 190 lines at 5/2 and 5/1 respectively. Posted at 17:15 GMT on 09/01/26