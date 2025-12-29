Big Bash cricket betting tips: Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat match preview and best bets

Richard Mann is sticking with big runs when the Big Bash returns to Adelaide on New Year's Eve – read his latest preview here.

When it comes to betting, it's important to stick to your guns – a lesson I intend to heed on New Year’s Eve when Adelaide Strikers host Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash. This ground has always been just about the best place to bat in Australia, and New Year’s Eve, 2023 saw the Strikers and Melbourne Stars a deliver a run-fest, a 400+ game no less, as Adelaide was seen at its glorious best. The opening match of this season proved a disappointment as the Strikers only managed 155-8 batting first, the Stars again the opposition, but that innings was derailed by two early wickets and I remain unperturbed. You only have to look at the Ashes for evidence, with Adelaide by far and away the highest scoring ground of the series with just the SCG Test to go.

The bounce is always very true here, with the short square boundaries and quick outfield ensuring value for shots, and it really is just a case of getting through that new ball before cashing in. I’m not completely sold on the Strikers batting, but in Chris Lynn and Matt Short, the hosts have an opening partnership as destructive as any in the tournament, and boasting unrivalled pedigree. I really like what I’ve seen from Jason Scott thus far, and with Jason Sangha and Jamie Overton also in the top six, perhaps I have nothing to worry about. The visitors are probably even more dangerous with the bat, having chased down 258 against Perth Scorchers earlier in the campaign.

Jack Wildermuth and Matt Renshaw made hundreds in that run chase, and there’s Colin Munro and Max Bryant in there, too. If the Strikers can pull their weight with the bat, it’s hard to get away from this being another high-scoring Adelaide affair and, in this instance, I think we must put trust in what we know about this grounds and the trends above anything else. From five matches played here in last season’s Big Bash, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 180+ RUNS was a winner twice. As such, 5/2 looks value about a repeat performance. I’ll split stakes three ways with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 190+ RUNS (5/1) and BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 200+ RUNS (10/1) – which landed once last term. Posted at 14:10 GMT on 30/12/25