Australia first innings: 473-9d (Labuschagne 103, Warner 95, Smith 93, Carey 51; Stokes 3-113, Anderson 2-58)
England first innings: 236 all out (Malan 80, Root 62; Starc 4-37, Lyon 3-58)
Australia second innings: 230-9d (Labuschagne 51, Head 51; Root 2-27, Malan 2-33)
England second innings: 82-4 (Burns 34, Root 24; Richardson 2-17, Neser 1-7)
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
Root’s day was bookended by bouts of eye-watering pain after he was struck in the groin area without the protection of a box during the pre-play warm-ups and then clattered again in the tender region by an 85mph delivery that left him buckled over in pain for several minutes in the closing moments of the final session.
But the lasting blow was dealt after he bravely resumed the battle, nicking Mitch Starc outside off stump just four deliveries before the close of play. His physical discomfort will ease in time, but England’s Ashes may not if they slip 2-0 with three to play.
They will head into the final day on 82 for four, with the victory target of 468 a non-factor as they instead look to block out three full sessions against opponents who have been routinely ruthless with the ball.
Stokes, who showed the right kind of bloody-minded intent with an unbeaten three for 40 balls, does not know how to give up on a lost cause but he will need major back-up from the likes of Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler if he is to take it close.
The second Ashes Test was hit by another coronavirus scare after two members of the media tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.
The two individuals were working for separate organisations at the Adelaide Oval with one of them confirmed as a member of the crew serving the BBC.
Consequently, no members of the BBC commentary team or from Australian broadcast partner ABC were admitted to the ground for the fourth day’s play. ABC provided commentary remotely from a studio.
News of the first positive test came to light early in the day with the person concerned understood to have conducted an interview with England batter Dawid Malan on Saturday.
Malan was not deemed a close contact as the interview took place outside, was social distanced and the individual was wearing a mask.
A statement from the Adelaide Oval read: “We have been advised that a member of a broadcast crew has returned a positive Covid result as part of their scheduled testing.
“SA (South Australia) Health are aware and we have begun to trace and notify this person’s close contacts.
“In accordance with our pre-planning we are undertaking a deep clean of the relevant areas and are facilitating alternative facilities for relevant officials as required.”
Reports of a second positive test from a person working in a separate part of the ground were confirmed later in the day. Other members of the media were required to undergo further testing as a result.
A further statement added: “We have been made aware of a second member of the visiting media who has returned a positive Covid result as part of the scheduled day-six testing.
“This individual was working in the media centre in the western stand. He has not attended the ground today and neither have his close contacts. We are undertaking a clean of the relevant media area in-line with our protocols.”
The developments occurred after Australia captain Pat Cummins was ruled out of the match ahead of the first day’s play having been deemed a close contact of a positive coronavirus case.