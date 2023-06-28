Ashes cricket in-play betting tips: England v Australia second Test latest odds and advice

Get the latest in-play betting advice from Richard Mann ahead of the second day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

Two late wickets for Joe Root were not enough to mask a desperately poor performance from England on day one of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s, the worst I’ve seen from an England team in some time – even in the latter stages of Joe Root’s captaincy. Having won the Toss under gloomy London skies, with the lights on and a very green pitch to work with, England turned in a ragged, ill-disciplined display in the field which allowed Australia to motor to 339-5 at the close of the play. It's worth pointing out that the runs line at the start of Australia's innings was 275, and had Travis Head and Cameron Green not gifted Root two wickets in the same over late in the day, their current position of dominance would be even greater. England dropped two catches in an insipid first session to sum up a generally laboured effort in the field, but it is the bowlers who were ultimately culpable on the day, generally failing to maintain any semblance of control as they bowled on both sides of the wicket throughout. Josh Tongue was one positive, bowling with pace and producing two brilliant deliveries to clean bowl Usman Khawaja and David Warner, but he still leaked 4.88 runs per over, Stuart Broad 4.00 and Ollie Robinson 4.09. Typically, James Anderson was the most disciplined off the attack, sending down 15 overs for the cost of only 29 runs, but he rarely threatened, with the considerable swing he found generally coming from the hand and making it easy for the Australians to line him up early and leave with confidence. Robinson was particularly disappointing, more often than not struggling to breach 80mph, yet still proving unable to string good balls together to build any pressure. The snorter he sent down to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne demonstrated his capabilities, but it’s what comes in-between which should frustrate Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum. For the first time in his tenure, McCullum has a few questions to answer, too. His brand of Bazball cricket has transformed this England team, but if this carefree approach leads to sloppy fielding, poor bowling and bad game management, England won’t be winning the Ashes – regardless of how much it empowers the batsmen.

Another chance goes down at Lord's

At the top of the piece, I suggested day one was one of the worst displays I’ve seen from an England side in the field. There may have been worse performances, but when you put things into context, England having been handed the huge advantage of winning the Toss and bowling in favourable conditions, in an Ashes Test at Lord’s with the series on the line, this really was dreadful. The most frustrating aspect of the day for me was the amount of no-balls England’s seamers sent down, 12 in all. That followed the 23 they delivered in the first Test at Edgbaston. While I have some sympathy for Stokes who clearly isn’t fit, I cannot understand why Robinson – who sent down six more in the day to follow the four times overstepped in Birmingham – still hasn’t ironed this out. This isn't Brett Lee steaming in from behind the sight screen and there can be no excuse for repeat offences. After Pat Cummins bowled 10 no-balls in the World Test Championship against India at the Oval, it was considered to be an area of concern for Australia and their Ashes hopes. Within only a matter of days, Cummins bowled brilliantly in the Ashes opener, particularly in the second innings. Cummins bowled no no-balls in the match. Cummins had gone away in the short time he had between matches, while also juggling captaincy commitments and a Bruce Springsteen concert, worked on the issue in practice and ensured his run-up was spot on for Birmingham. What has Robinson been doing in the eight days since the first Test finished? If he and England’s coaching staff have been working hard on his run-up in that time, they might need to consider joining the queue at the job centre. What this all means is that Australia are now in pole position to take a 2-0 lead in the series. There is still plenty of cricket to be played at Lord’s, but the weather forecast for Thursday isn’t great and England could well find themselves bating in tough conditions that Australia’s bowlers are sure to exploit.

The Ultimate Betting Guide to the 2nd Ashes Test | Cricket...Only Bettor | Episode 200

If England have to bat for a fair amount of time on Thursday, I’d have no problem playing under 250 on innings runs. This pitch will get better for batting – and the forecast for Friday onwards is better – but Cummins and co could have done plenty of damage by then. We’ve already got Ben Stokes in the staking plan and as Steve Smith and Travis Head showed on day one, the middle order look to have things a bit easier here than the openers. If England start their innings in really bad conditions, throwing a few quid on Robinson and Broad in the top batsman market at 100/1 respectively might not be a bad idea, either. Robinson can hold a bat and played well in both innings at Edgbaston, while the dangerous Broad top scored in England’s second innings against South Africa at Lord’s last summer. The ideal scenario for this strategy would be if England are tasked with batting a session or so under cloudy skies on Thursday, hoping for a top-order implosion before the lower order has things easier on Friday. England’s top batsman market will remain live in Australia’s batting innings, so as ever in this country, keep a close eye on the weather and how the wicket is playing. If a perfect storm appears to be coming – excuse the pun – I suspect I’ll place small wagers on Robinson and Broad to supplement the bet already riding on Stokes. Whatever happens with the weather, what we can be sure of is that England are very much up against it if they want to realistically keep their Ashes hopes alive. Bazball? It looked more like a burst ball on day one at Lord’s. CLICK HERE for the latest in-play markets and live odds