England seamer James Anderson hoping to be fit for tour of Sri Lanka in March

Cricket
James Anderson celebrates
James Anderson celebrates
Press Association · Journalist
Last Updated
19:53 · January 15, 2020 · 2 min read

James Anderson has not ruled out being fit for England's two-Test series in Sri Lanka in March despite leaving South Africa early with a broken rib.

England's leading Test wicket-taker admitted the injury he sustained during the second match in Cape Town last week left him "in the most pain I've ever been in on a cricket field."

But speaking on his BBC podcast 'Tailenders', the 37-year-old said he was intent on targeting a return to the squad in time for selection for Sri Lanka.

Anderson said: "I'm not ruling out being fit for the Sri Lanka trip.

"Obviously I'm absolutely devastated not to be part of the last two Tests, especially having bowled really well in the second Test.

"Once the bone has healed, I can get straight back into it. It might be three weeks before the bone has healed properly, then I can get straight back into it."

Anderson said he had "felt pretty good" on the final morning of the Test, but began to feel something when he took the new ball just before lunch.

"I was in the most pain I've ever been in on a cricket field," added Anderson. "I couldn't pull through properly. It was hurting every time I bowled, so I knew there was something not right.

"I was saying to Stuart Broad 'I think there's something really wrong here'. I thought I'd ripped a muscle off the rib, so a broken rib isn't the worst outcome."

Inevitably Anderson's latest injury setback has raised new questions over his longevity in the international game, after he was forced to miss much of last year's Ashes with a calf issue.

But the Lancastrian has shown no indication that he is ready to step back as he looks to continue improving his all-time record tally.

Anderson, who has taken 584 Test wickets, added: "I know a lot does get talked about as you get older, but it's more knowing within yourself.

"I thought I could still do it, but you don't know unless you do it on the field.

"That will help me through the next few weeks, knowing that I want to come back stronger and still play a part in this England side."

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 36mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 2hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 3hRacing
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 4hRacing
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator5

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 4hFootball

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 36mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 2hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 3hRacing
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 4hRacing
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator5

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 4hFootball

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 2h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 4h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 4h
All Racing Tips

Next Race Off

19:25 Aqueduct
1
(1)
My My Michelle
J: Junior Alvarado
11/8
4
(4)
Beautiful Karen
J: Jose Lezcano
5/2
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 4h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 3h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 3h
All Football TipsTips & Previews